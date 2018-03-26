Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Train workers have this morning walked out in a long-running dispute over safety on trains.

Northern workers are taking industrial action all day today and again on Thursday in protest at plans to remove guards from trains.

There was a picket line outside Huddersfield Railway Station early this morning and workers were supported by passengers in their protest.

The company runs trains from Huddersfield to Manchester and also to Sheffield.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) say Northern’s plan for the extension of Driver Only Operation is in the name of increased profits and that talks have continued to be rebutted by Northern’s operator Arriva.

RMT General Secretary Mick Cash said: “Every single effort that RMT has made to reach a negotiated settlement with Northern Rail over safe operation and safe staffing has been kicked back in our faces. No-one should be in any doubt - this dispute is about putting the safety of the travelling public before the profits of the private train companies.

“It is frankly ludicrous that we have been able to negotiate long-term arrangements in Scotland and Wales that protect the guards and passenger safety but we are being denied the same opportunities with rail companies in England.

“If it’s good enough for Wales and Scotland to put safety first then it’s good enough for the rest of the UK.”

It is the 15th day of industrial action RMT members have taken as part of this long-running dispute with the train operator in over a year.

RMT members have been instructed not to book on for any shifts that commence between 0001 hours and 2359 hours on Monday and again on Thursday.

All services between 7am and 7pm are expected to run as scheduled despite being busier than usual. Services cancelled will operate with a replacement bus service.

You can see Northern’s updated timetables, including those for Huddersfield to Sheffield, Leeds and Manchester Victoria, on their website here

Northern say: “To help keep you on the move during RMT strike action on Monday, March 26 and Thursday, March 29 we will run almost 1,400 services.

“The majority of available trains will operate between 7am and 7pm as we focus on running as many trains as we can to get you into work and home again.

“As the overall number of trains running will be reduced we expect trains and any replacement buses we operate to be extremely busy.

“During the RMT strike action we expect all services to be busy, especially in the morning and evening peak periods, and advise you to allow extra time to travel.”