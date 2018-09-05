Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have released a photograph of the man killed in a knife and baseball bat attack in Batley .

Naseer Yusuf Mahetar, of Dewsbury, died of multiple injuries following a fight in the backyard of a house in Town Street at around 10pm on Friday August 31.

The 31-year-old was struck to the ground with a baseball bat and stabbed with a knife, his death caused by a stab wound to his heart.

On Tuesday his brother Ibrahim Mahetar, 25, appeared in a brief hearing at Kirklees Magistrates Court charged with murder.

He also faces an additional charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and spoke only to confirm his personal details.

Mahetar, of School Crescent, Dewsbury, was remanded in custody and appeared at Leeds Crown Court yesterday.