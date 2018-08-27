Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Yorkshire Police has released images of some of drugs haul from Leeds Festival 2018 after a 'record year' for the seizure of illegal substances.

Images shared on Twitter show large amounts of cannabis and MDMA while cocaine, ketamine and some pharmaceutical drugs were also confiscated by officers on site.

Police said drug dogs had been working 'flat out' throughout the festival at Bramham Park, which ended last night after a headline set from American star Kendrick Lamar.

Assistant Chief Constable Angela Williams of West Yorkshire Police tweeted: "With our drugs expert Jamie at Leeds Fest watching various drugs that have been seized, being tested.

"A record year this year for the seizure of illegal drugs-the dogs are working flat out. Don’t risk your health or your future please."

It came after police also issued images of two men stopped on the M62 on their way back from Leeds Festival and arrested on suspicion of possessing a Class A drug.

The pair were stopped by police on the M62 near Cleckheaton on Sunday morning when officers discovered items suspected to be drugs.

Ahead of this year's event festival goers were warned about a dangerous drug being mis-sold as MDMA at UK festivals, reports Leeds Live.

People who thought they had bought MDMA have ended up with a stimulant called n-ethyl pentylone, which is three times as powerful.

Drug testers from The Loop say people who have taken the 'potentially lethal' drug have ended up in medical tents, suffering from agitation, paranoia, and a raised pulse and blood pressure.

They have also said the effects and appearance are similar to MDMA but the euphoria fades quickly and users find it very difficult to sleep for up to 36 hours, which can result in severe temporary psychosis.