This is bloodied takeaway boss Adil Arshad Mahmood in his hospital bad after being shot three times by a masked raider.

Adil, 24, runs Rajas on Bradford Road, Hillhouse, and was blasted by a balaclava-clad robber who burst in demanding cash from the tills.

Three staff told the gunman they couldn’t open the till but he ignored them and grabbed the day’s takings of between £800 and £900.

Adil’s father Arshad, 52, who owns Rajas, told the Examiner his son had bravely grabbed the raider not realising he had a gun.

But during the struggle Adil was shot twice in the shoulder and once in the neck area.

He also suffered a broken shoulder and broken ribs during the attack.

Adil was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and then transferred to Leeds General Infirmary.

The picture shows him covered in blood shortly after he arrived at HRI.

He was also pictured today at Leeds General where he has undergone surgery.

Mr Mahmood, a father-of-six, who spent most of the night at the hospital, said: “He is going to be OK. He might be operated on today once the doctors have checked where the bullets are lodged.

“I was at home in Low Moor, near Bradford, when one of my staff rang me about 10 minutes after it happened at 12.30am to say he had been shot. I was very shocked. My son grabbed him, he didn’t know he had a gun. I was with him all night at the hospital. He is talking and having X-rays and scans. I have seen what happened on CCTV.

“He was shot twice in the shoulder and once in the neck.

John Furness, a 48-year-old ex-squaddie who lives next door to the takeaway and is a good friend of the family, said: “I was watching TV when I heard the sound of gun shots. I knew what they were right away. I heard three shots.

“I got dressed and ran out wondering what the hell had happened. The police turned up and paramedics. Adil is a lovely lad, polite, helpful and a very good neighbour.”

Adil has been attacked before near to where he works. Mr Mahmood said that on 4 November, 2016, a fight broke out near Rajas after a young man began throwing fireworks.