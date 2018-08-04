The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival is on course to smash last year’s attendance record of 125,000 visitors.

Organisers Sam Watt and Poppy Stahelin of Huddersfield Live! say they are delighted by how the event has gone so far.

And tonight’s set by rock stars Storm at 8.45pm will attract thousands for what is an always eagerly anticipated concert.

Sam said: “Their arrival is one of the great set-piece events of the festival.

“They are really good guys, Huddersfield through and through.

“They are great supporters of ours, pull out all the stops and are part of the family.”

Poppy added: “We think we might beat last year’s attendance record and traders have been loving it too.

“A food trader told me Thursday was a great day for him and his takings were so good that that one day paid for his stall!

“Another one said his takings were up 30% on Thursday from last year.”

Cat lover, Michele Charles, head of the nursing department at the University of Hertfordshire, who has travelled up from Barnet, London, for the day, said she found out about the festival through reading about Felix the Huddersfield Rail Station cat!

She said: “It’s the first time I’ve been to Huddersfield and I’ve had a wonderful time and I even got to stroke Felix!

“It’s a great atmosphere and I expect I’ll be back next year.”

Jenny Quinn, of Longwood, said: “My husband Glenn and I have been coming for the past eight years and we’re loving it!

“It’s a lovely atmosphere and it’s a great chance to meet up with old friends.”