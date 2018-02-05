The video will start in 8 Cancel

The line-up for the first live music event at the revamped Piece Hall in Halifax was announced today.

The Grade I listed building’s outdoor courtyard will be the setting for Live at The Piece Hall on Saturday May 26 featuring Grammy award-winning singer songwriter Father John Misty in a UK exclusive headline show, with special guests Edwyn Collins, Frightened Rabbit, Hookworms and The Orielles.

Father John Misty has enjoyed much critical acclaim following the release of his award-winning third album Pure Comedy, including winning a Grammy award last month for Best Recording Package.

Recent live appearances include a headline performance at End of the Road Festival, and a sold out headline tour in late 2017.

Singer Edwyn Collins is best known for his tenure fronting the Scottish pop revivalists Orange Juice as well as his international solo hit A Girl Like You.

Frightened Rabbit celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the release of the album Midnight Organ Fight in 2017.

Leeds/Halifax based psychedelic noise rock band Hookworms have just released their first new work in three years in album Microshift.

Halifax’s fast-rising The Orielles have been hailed as one of the most exciting young bands in the country.

Their sound is tinged by influences from 90s alternative rock bands Sonic Youth and Pixies and their debut album Silver Dollar Moment will be released later this month.

The event will feature pop-up bars serving craft beer and local street food.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am, Wednesday February 7 via See Tickets here.

After the event was announced earlier today Leeds-based shop Crash Records tweeted: “The perfect venue for a big outdoor show like this. Cracking line-up too.”