The Piece Hall in Halifax is looking fantastic after its multi-million pound transformation - and the next phase of the development is a new foodie hotspot.

The managers of the attraction, The Piece Hall Trust, are opening a family restaurant, bakery and function suite - and are now recruiting for a range of roles.

They said: "We are looking for a range of enthusiastic, committed and dynamic people who will play a key role in The Piece Hall becoming a world-class food and visitor destination."

These are the jobs on offer.

Sous Chef

Salary: £28k per annum, Full time, Permanent.

Reporting to the Head Chef, this exciting and demanding role will oversee the running of the kitchen in the absence of the Head Chef and will run an operation that befits the nature of the restaurant and the importance of The Piece Hall internationally. Click here to download the job description

Junior Sous Chef

Salary: £24k per annum, Full time, Permanent.

Reporting to the Sous Chef, this role will support the Sous Chef in all activities and carry out their responsibilities in their absence. Click here to download the job description

Senior Chef De Partie

Salary: £22k per annum, Full time, Permanent

Reporting to the Sous Chef and leading the Chef de Partie team, this role will manage the operation of all of the sections of the kitchen. Click here to download the job description

Chef de Partie

Salary: £20k per annum, Full time, Permanent

Reporting to the Senior Chef de Partie, this role will run specific sections of the kitchen operation. Click here to download the job description

Commis Chef

Salary: £16.5k per annum, Full time, Permanent

Reporting to and supporting the Sous Chef and/or Chef de Partie, this role will operate within all sections of the kitchen. Click here to download the job description

Restaurant Manager

Salary: £26k per annum, Full time, Permanent

Reporting to the General Manager, this exciting and demanding management role will oversee the efficient operation of the restaurant (and function suite and pop-up restaurants where appropriate), delivering a high-quality menu and ensuring our staff provide an excellent customer experience. The role will liaise closely with the bar and kitchen teams, ensuring a seamless service provision. Click here to download the job description

Restaurant Host/Assistant Manager

Salary: £18,500 per annum, Full time, Permanent

Reporting to the Restaurant Manager, this role is responsible for providing an excellent customer dining experience by ensuring that the customer service is world class from the moment that visitors walk through the door to the moment that they leave the restaurant. Click here to download the job description

Bar Manager

Salary: £20,000 per annum, Full time, Permanent

Reporting to the General Manager, this role will be oversee the operation of the main bar in the restaurant, as well as occasional / event bars operating elsewhere on the site as the business demands. Click here to download the job description

To apply for any of the above roles, please send a covering letter and CV to Jason.wardill@thepiecehall.co.uk ensuring that you cover all required areas of the role profile.

Closing Date: 23.59pm Sunday 19 August, 2018

Shortlist: Shortlisted candidates notified by end of Friday August 24.

Interviews: w/c August 27 and and w/c September 3.

Waiting and Bar Staff

Salary: £4.30 - £7.93 per hours, Full time & Part Time, Permanent

Reporting to the Restaurant and Bar Managers, this role will involve working in the bar, restaurant, function suite and bakery areas of the new Piece Hall restaurant, as well as occasional / event bars and pop-up food outlets operating elsewhere on and off the site as the business demands. We are looking for enthusiastic and passionate people who can provide a world class experience for any guest visiting The Piece Hall.

Waiting and Bar Staff job description

Kitchen Assistant

Salary: £4.20 - £7.83 per hours, Full time & Part Time, Permanent

Reporting to and supporting the Head Chef and the wider kitchen team, this role will be key in providing excellent guest service by ensuring that all tableware, glassware, chinaware, cooking utensils and equipment are sanitary and clean, are available when required, and are stored in an organised fashion. The role will also help to ensure that guest health is protected by ensuring that all kitchen work areas are kept in a clean, sanitary and orderly condition as well as assisting the chefs with food preparation if required.

Kitchen Assistant job description

To apply for the Waiting and Bar Staff or Kitchen Assistant roles please send a covering letter and CV to Jason.wardill@thepiecehall.co.uk ensuring that you cover all required areas of the role profile.

Closing Date: 11.59pm Sunday August 26, 2018

Shortlist: Shortlisted candidates notified by end of Friday August 31.

Interviews: w/c September 3 and 10