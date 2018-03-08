Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This pile of dirty linen outside Huddersfield Royal Infirmary has been branded a “total disgrace.”

The plastic bags containing used laundry were left on the floor which is against hospital guidelines which state that metal crates should be used.

A source who supplied the photographs has claimed that bags containing used laundry had been left outside in snow and rain for “days on end” without being dealt with.

The source claimed that a shortage of cages led to the laundry being left on the floor.

“Staff think what is happening is a total disgrace,” the source. “HRI lost its laundry a few years ago and an outside firm took over. They never bring enough cages for dirty laundry so linen bags piling up on the floor has become a common occurrence. It is a disgrace but no-one seems to see it.”

The Examiner contacted Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust for a comment on the photographs of the laundry piles.

Lesley Hill, the Trust’s director of estates, said the Trust was investigating why metal crates weren’t being used.

“All linen awaiting collection at HRI should be stored in the metal crates – as appear in the picture – ready for collection.

“We shall be looking into why this did not happen on this occasion and ensure it is stored correctly in the future.”