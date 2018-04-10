Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Pirate Party is fielding its first ever candidate in Kirklees local elections.

But it’s not all eye patches, parrots and treasure – instead the Pirate Party UK is about making technology safer, supporting privacy and reducing surveillance from government and businesses.

It’s candidate is Garry Kitchin, who has previously stood as an Independent, latterly at the Batley and Spen by-election prompted by the murder of Jo Cox.

He will contest the Kirklees Council Batley West Ward at the May 3 local elections. The other candidates standing in the same ward are: Marnie Cope: Green; Christopher Kane: Liberal Democrats; Gwen Lowe: Labour & Co-operative Party; Paul Young: Conservative.

Garry, an engineer who is married with two children with special needs, said: “The way people live, work and socialise is driven by the technology of the day.

“Just as the Industrial Revolution transformed society, the digital revolution is doing the same today.

“The way we live is changing. Sadly, we live in an analogue political system.”

Garry said the UK was stuck in system of party politics with the same players and fresh political views were needed. The Pirate Party has had representation in parliaments elsewhere in Europe and believes they could bring something new to politics in the UK.

Local issues he said would focus on include reducing anti-social behaviour and improving the support for children with special needs and their parents.

He added: “Where I live in Batley we have a problem with nuisance motorbikes, it really affects the quality of life for residents.

“Special education needs in Kirklees is particularly poor. My wife and I have been through hell and back to get recognition and support for our children and we’re still fighting.

“I believe there is a big piece of work needed in Kirklees that looks at how we can improve support for children with special needs and also for parents, it can be very isolating, parents feel forgotten about.

“Due to cuts in local government funding the support we once had has gone.”