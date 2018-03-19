The video will start in 8 Cancel

Just over a year ago they were at rock bottom with a ‘zero’ food hygiene rating but the owners of these food outlets have turned things around - sometimes in dramatic style.

Last January the Examiner published a list of 17 food outlets with the lowest rating on the Scores on the Doors website.

A zero rating means that urgent improvement is required after the outlets were judged on hygiene, food storage, the condition of the building and how the business is managed.

A little over 12 months on most of the zero-rated outlets have seen major improvements - with one even achieving a five star rating.

Here’s the latest rating on these formerly zero-rated premises:

* Ali Food Store, 11 Thornhill Street, Savile Town: Three stars

* Arabian Lounge, 31-33 Zetland Street, Huddersfield: No longer open

* Baba Ganosh, 19 Lord Street, Huddersfield: Three stars

* Big Fellas Pizzaria, 147 St John’s Road, Birkby, Huddersfield: Four stars

* Charlie’s Cafe, 6 Albert Street, Lockwood, Huddersfield: Two stars

* Chicken Palace, 27 Cross Church Street, Huddersfield: One star (now listed as Grillish)

* Cowlersley Chinese and Takeaway, 899 Manchester Road, Milnsbridge: Four stars

* Hot Grill, 564 Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe: One star

* Master Brothers, 88 Savile Road, Savile Town, Dewsbury: Four stars

* Medina Takeaway, 71 Dunford Road, Holmfirth: Four stars

* Shahenshah Takeaway, 55 Low Lane, Birstall: One star

* Staincliffe Fresh Grocers, 133 Halifax Road, Heckmondwike: Four stars

* The Old Canteen, Barncliffe Mills, Near Bank, Shelley, Huddersfield: Five stars (now called The Mill Canteen and under new management)

* The Three Chefs, 10 Howard Place, Batley: Three stars

* The Wellington, 17 Westgate, Huddersfield: Four stars (now The Jules Verne)

* Westgate Store, 80 Westgate, Cleckheaton: Inspection due in the next three months

* Wisla Supermarket, 31-33 John William Street, Huddersfield: Inspection due in the next three months

A spokesman for Kirklees Council said the Scores on the Doors rating system helped encourage businesses to improve their ratings.

He added: “Kirklees Environmental Health supports and contributes to the National Food hygiene Rating Scheme developed by the Food Standard’s Agency.

“We recommend that before buying food or eating in a restaurant or takeaway people check out the premises on the website in the same way as you would when booking a holiday or visiting an attraction.

“By choosing to eat in restaurants with good or excellent ratings over others you can be sure that your food is safe to eat and encourage other businesses to improve their ratings.”

Food hygiene ratings can be found at www.scoresonthedoors.org.uk