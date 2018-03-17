Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A plan to cure a traffic jam hotspot on Huddersfield ring road has been unveiled as part of £2.7m in road improvements to seven Kirklees routes.

Kirklees Council has revealed it wants to alter the clockwise side of Castlegate in a bid to stop motorists tailing all the way back to Chapel Hill.

At the same time it has admitted its backlog of minor roads that need resurfacing has got worse – with a stunning 137 miles of non-classified routes needing a facelift.

Kirklees has been forced to prioritise major roads for resurfacing as government policy penalises it for spending cash on local roads.

Six-figure road schemes announced include upgrades to Luck Lane at Paddock, Farnley Road at Farnley Tyas, Newsome Road South in Newsome and Healey Lane at Batley.

But the highest profile of the £2.7m upgrades is coming as soon as this June.

Roads chiefs want to do a £420,000 re-surfacing project on the ring road which will include re-designing the clockwise lanes on the stretch between Huddersfield Leisure Centre and Trinity Street.

Highways engineers say this is because too many people are “hogging” the inside lane when they don’t need to.

Road surveys have found that a large amount of traffic heading for the A629 Halifax Road junction, is getting in the same queue as the earlier A640 turning.

With more people using the inside lane to head to the leisure centre, jams are building up.

The lanes will be altered so that the inside lane is only for access to Springwood, the A640 Trinity Street and the M62 westbound.

The middle lane will be signposted and marked as the lane to use for Halifax Road and the M62 eastbound.

That lane will then split into two lanes prior to the junction with Trinity Street to keep the traffic capacity on the north side of the ring road the same.

The ring road will have to be closed for some of the work – which will also include new cycle crossings at the Outcote Bank and Trinity Street junctions.

The plan is to re-surface the clockwise section from outside the Lidl supermarket to the junction with the old Kirklees College building.

To avoid gridlock, the council says its contractors will work between 7pm and 11pm, although some of the outer junctions will have to be closed at times.

Two other major road replacement projects have been scheduled for June – a half-mile section of the A644 Huddersfield Road through Mirfield and a one-mile length of Bradford Road from Batley town centre towards Dewsbury.

The Mirfield scheme, estimated to cost £400,000 will run from the junction of Steanard Lane to Knowl Road by Mirfield Fire Station.

The Batley scheme, the most expensive of the seven schemes making up the £2.7m at £680,000, will see a revamp of the road from Rouse Mill Lane near LaLa’s past Redbrick Mill to near the Vauxhall car dealer, Evans Halshaw.