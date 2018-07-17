The video will start in 8 Cancel

Here are the latest planning applications ranging from a development for 252 homes in Fixby through to a treehouse.

There is also a bid to extend the time limit for major development scheme at Storthes Hall.

This is the planning list from July 9, 2018.

HOLMFIRTH

SUBMITTED

Messrs Smith - one dwelling on land at Kirkbridge Lane, New Mill, Holmfirth.

Joan Gledhill - work to tree preservation order (s) 05/97 at Two Acres, New Road, Netherthong, Holmfirth.

Joe Fisher - work to tree preservation order 03/96 at 43 The Cutting, Brockholes, Holmfirth.

Hawden and Taylor - single-storey front and rear extensions at Winwood, Chapelgate, Scholes, Holmfirth.

APPROVED

Mr and Mrs Gaunt - non material amendment to previous application 2017/93787 for detached dwelling with subterranean swimming pool (amended description)and demolition of existing dwelling at The Grange, Fearnley Lane, Holmfirth.

Mr J Hinchliffe - works to tree – tree preservation order 7/99 at 24, Carr View Road, Holmfirth.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Addinall and Bradshaw - single-storey side extension at Croft House, 23 , Sude Hill, New Mill, Holmfirth.

D Turner - single-storey side extension at 3 The Royds, Cartworth Road, Holmfirth.

WITHDRAWN

J Heeley - agricultural building at Abinger Farm, Scholes Moor Road, Scholes, Holmfirth.

BATLEY

SUBMITTED

Sizzlers - illuminated signs (within a conservation area) at 373 Bradford Road, Batley.

A Parkinson - single-storey rear extension. The extension projects 4m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 3.5m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.3m at 4 Ridgeway Drive, Birstall, Batley.

Y Karolia - two-storey and single-storey rear extension at 8 Upper North Street, Batley.

T Caine - single-storey side extension at 11B Kingsway, Birstall, Batley.

APPROVED

KAL - non-illuminated signs at Batley Sports And Tennis Centre, BSTC, Birstall, Batley.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

F Loonat - single-storey extensions to side and rear, demolition of existing garage at 16, Hyrst Garth, Batley.

L Beaumont - change of use from vacant storage to dance studio (within a conservation area) at Suite A, Fountain Mills, 503, Bradford Road, Batley.

DEWSBURY

SUBMITTED

M Donohoe - certificate of lawfulness for proposed rear outbuilding at 1021 Leeds Road, Woodkirk, Dewsbury.

Persimmon Homes (West Yorkshire) Ltd - two non-illuminated signs on Land off Rumble Road, Dewsbury.

M Aswat - single-storey rear extension. The extension projects 6m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 3m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 3m at 15 Slaithwaite Avenue, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury.

I Maniyar - single and two-storey rear extension and raised terraced (within a conservation area) at 15 Oxford Road, Dewsbury.

Kirklees Forestry - work to tree preservation order 12/91 on land to the rear of, 27 Wormalds View, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury.

Ayub Patel - work to tree preservation order 11/14 at Thornhill Lees Medical Centre, 140, Slaithwaite Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury.

APPROVED

Mr J Neeson - tree works to tree preservation order 23/78 at 1089 Leeds Road, Woodkirk, Dewsbury.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

D Marney and Ms Eyre - two-storey side extension and garage at 1 Becks Court, Dewsbury.

N Whitehead - change of use of top floor of warehouse to residential accommodation at Melanie Wilks, 12 Upper South Street, Dewsbury.

Mr Shaw - single-storey rear extension at 16 Leith Court, Thornhill, Dewsbury.

Y Azad - two-storey and single-storey rear extension and single-storey front extension at 6 Churchbank Way, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury.

M Sabir - extensions and alterations to rear and vehicular access to front at 12, Ravens Lodge Terrace, Scout Hill, Dewsbury.

M M Bashir - single and two-storey rear extension, dormer windows to front and side and garage/outbuilding at 86, Headfield Road, Savile Town, Dewsbury.

S Ali - external alterations to roof and fenestration at 619A Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.

REFUSED

M Ishtiaq - single-storey rear extension. The extension projects 6m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 4m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.5m at 33 Bronte Close, Dewsbury.

U Umarji - two-storey rear extension with single-storey front , side and rear extensions at 28 Old Mill View, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury.

CLECKHEATON

SUBMITTED

Simon Atkinson - work to tree preservation order SP2/70 at The Beeches, 10 Snelsins Lane, Cleckheaton.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

D P Watson - two-storey extension to side at 8 Sycamore Drive, Moorbottom, Cleckheaton.

P & C Jones - single-storey rear extension and alterations to convert garage to living accommodation (within a conservation area) at 95A Gomersal Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton,

MARSH

SUBMITTED

Claire Ramsden - works to tree preservation order 03/79 at 98 Woodlea Avenue, Marsh.

BEAUMONT PARK

SUBMITTED

Gill Sykes - work to trees at 21 Butterwood Close, Beaumont Park.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

A Kaye - porch to front at 27 Moor Close, Beaumont Park.

HONLEY

SUBMITTED

Barry Kellington - work to tree preservation order 54/80 within a conservation area at Sunny Mount, 8 Well Hill, Honley.

WITHDRAWN

Mr and Mrs J Taylor - detached dwelling (within a conservation area) adj Hillcrest, Whitegate Road, Honley.

FIXBY

SUBMITTED

Harron Homes - 252 dwellings and formation of vehicular access on Land at Gernhill Avenue, Fixby.

Toby Holmes - Work to tree preservation order HU1/49 at 24 Southlands Drive, Fixby.

Eddie Jarratt - work to trees at 18 Beechwood Grove, Fixby.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Mr Munir single-storey rear extension and alterations to part of integral garage to extend living accommodation at 2 Hazel Grove, Fixby.

WITHDRAWN

Eddie Jarratt - work to trees at 18 Beechwood Grove, Fixby.

FARNLEY TYAS

SUBMITTED

Farnley Estates Ltd - prior approval from change of use from office to one dwellinghouse at Wood View Barn, Manor Road, Farnley Tyas, Farnley Tyas.

BIRKBY

SUBMITTED

Hoults Wine Merchants - change of use of from retail to mixed use retail and wine bar (within a conservation area) at Hoults Wine Unit, 4 Castlegate Retail Park, St John’s Road, Birkby.

C/o Agent - work to trees within a conservation area at 150 Halifax Old Road, Birkby.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Mr Saeed - alterations to convert ground floor living accommodation to newsagents (within a conservation area) at 3 St John’s Road, Birkby.

OAKES

SUBMITTED

J A Burton - replacement detached garage with room below at 298 New Hey Road, Oakes.

LIVERSEDGE

SUBMITTED

High Grove Beds Ltd - demolition of existing reception area and two-storey office space and reception area with associated landscaping works at High Grove Beds, Headlands Road, Liversedge.

Mr and Mrs P Morris - two-storey rear extension and demolition of existing single-storey rear extension at Clover House, 448, Halifax Road, Hightown, Liversedge.

MARSDEN

SUBMITTED

H Carter - certificate of lawfulness for proposed single-storey extension at 29, Gatehead Bank, Marsden.

P and G Sykes - single and two-storey extensions, internal and external alterations to convert one dwelling to two dwellings (listed building) at Stone Fold Farm, Waters Road, Marsden.

APPROVED

J Tillotson - works to tree in tree preservation order 24/92 at Orchard Barn, Mount Road, Marsden.

SHELLEY

SUBMITTED

Mr and Mrs N Goodfellow - two-storey side extension and alterations to porch at 30 Park Avenue, Shelley.

MIRFIELD

SUBMITTED

Mr and Mrs Hobson - extensions with associated external alterations at 2 Hopton Hall Lane, Upper Hopton, Mirfield.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Mr and Mrs Ballard - part single-storey and part two-storey rear extension and demolition of existing conservatory at 2 Crowlees Gardens, Mirfield.

R Sullivan - single-storey rear extension and alterations to convert garage to living accommodation at 25 Water Royd Crescent, Mirfield.

Dr Reddys Laboratories (EU) Ltd - extension to production building and servicing bay at Dr Reddys Ltd, Steanard Lane, Mirfield.

REFUSED

Garnet Rotchell - work to tree preservation order 10/02 at 10 Over Hall Road, Mirfield.

BIRKENSHAW

SUBMITTED

D Fieldhouse - prior approval for change of use from mixed use barbers and dwellinghouse to full dwellinghouse at 1 Old Lane, Birkenshaw.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

M Bainton - single-storey side and rear extensions, dormers to front and alterations to roof at 11 Tetley Drive, Birkenshaw.

LOWERHOUSES

SUBMITTED

A Ibrahim - two-storey side extension at 71, Longley Road, Lowerhouses.

HIGHBURTON

SUBMITTED

Northern Powergrid Ltd - works to overhead lines on land at Northfield Lane, Highburton.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Mrs J C Wood and Mrs A M Cross - demolition of agricultural buildings, conversion of barn to dwelling, change of use of one dwelling to two with extensions and alterations to landscape at Moorlands Farm, Northfield Lane, Highburton.

LINDLEY

SUBMITTED

D Jones - work to tree preservation order(s) 05/89 at Phildara, 47, West Street, Lindley.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Euan Noble - treehouse in rear garden (within a conservation area) at The Old Vicarage, 32 Occupation Road, Lindley.

CUMBERWORTH

SUBMITTED

Mr and Mrs Dixon - certificate of lawfulness for proposed single-storey side extension at 42 Bluehills Lane, Lower Cumberworth.

G Williamson - work to tree preservation order(s) 04/17 at 25, Bluehills Lane, Lower Cumberworth.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Mr and Mrs Harrison - single-storey extension at 10 Park Lane, Upper Cumberworth.

FARTOWN

SUBMITTED

N Aziz - two-storey rear extension and room in roofspace at 248 Alder Street, Fartown.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

A Iqbal - use of garage/workshop for MOT service station and private hire office (2 cars) at Tower Works, York Avenue, Fartown.

LONGWOOD

SUBMITTED

Mr Pearson - the proposal is for a single-storey rear extension. The extension projects 4.8m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 3.1m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.4m at 35 Prospect Road, Longwood.

APPROVED

Daniel Porrit - works to tree preservation order within a conservation area at various sites Benn Street Grove St, Holmefield Road, Longwood.

SKELMANTHORPE

SUBMITTED

C/o Agent - work to tree preservation order(s) within a conservation area at St Aidan’s Church, Radcliffe Street, Skelmanthorpe.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

B Dhaliwal - single-storey extension at 4 Busker Lane, Skelmanthorpe.

Elizabeth Lindley - single-storey extension and dormer to the rear, two-storey extension to the side and porch to front at 2 Windmill Crescent, Skelmanthorpe.

CLAYTON WEST

SUBMITTED

Mrs Jewkes - single-storey side and rear extension and detached garage with gym over and demolition of existing side extension at Ridingwood Lodge, Upper Common Lane, Clayton West.

SHELLEY

SUBMITTED

Mr Barnes - single and two-storey rear extension at 489 Penistone Road, Shelley.

SHEPLEY

SUBMITTED

C/o Agent - work to trees within a conservation area at 7, Marsh Lane, Shepley.

APPROVED

C/o Agent - work to trees within a conservation area at 7 Marsh Lane, Shepley.

HUDDERSFIELD

SUBMITTED

Lorna Bowman - work to trees within a conservation area at 2 Vernon Avenue, Huddersfield.

Syngenta - non-illuminated signs at Syngenta Ltd, BO Box A38, Leeds Road, Huddersfield.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

P Archer - fence to side with gate at front at 15 Fell Grove, Sheepridge.

ALMONDBURY

SUBMITTED

Mr Durman - extensions and alterations (modified proposal) at 1, Lumb Lane, Almondbury.

DEFERRED

A and J Dyson - change of use from dwellinghouse to mixed use dwellinghouse and training centre (within a conservation area) at Thorpe Grange Manor, Thorpe Lane, Almondbury.

HECKMONDWIKE

SUBMITTED

W M Morrisons Supermarket Plc - installation of new retail unit at Morrisons Supermarket Plc, 17, Union Street, Heckmondwike.

PRIMROSE HILL

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

P Virdee - house in multiple occupation (HMO) accommodation and demolition of existing buildings at 43-45, Primrose Hill Road, Primrose Hill.

GOLCAR

APPROVED

P Cregeen - listed building consent for single-storey extension at The Mill, Ramsden Mill Lane, Golcar.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

A Watts - first-floor side extension at 12, Banks Side, Golcar.

LINDLEY

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

C Greaves - single-storey rear extension at 10 Kew Hill, Lindley Moor.

KIRKBURTON

APPROVED

Yorkshire Homes (Northern) Ltd - non material amendment to previous permission 2012/91503 for extension to time limit to previous outline permission 2005/91330 for continuing care retirement community of approx. 300 units, residential care home and central community facilities. The proposed amendment is to change condition 15 from a pre-commencement condition to a pre-occupation condition at Former Storthes Hall Hospital Site, Storthes Hall Lane, Kirkburton.

WITHDRAWN

Richard Brown - single-storey garage extension and formation of new driveway with gates and demolition of existing outbuildings, existing garage converted to living accommodation, at 110 Riley Lane, Kirkburton.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

D Kington - two-storey rear extension (within a conservation area) at 18A North Road, Kirkburton.

HIGH FLATTS

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Mr and Mrs Pickford – agricultural building and demolition of existing agricultural building next to Greenfield House, Green Lane, High Flatts.

KIRKHEATON

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Zed Saleh - porch, rear single-storey and two-storey extensions with associated works at 5 and 7, Epsom Way, Kirkheaton.

C Pollard - single-storey rear extension at 14 Newbury Walk, Kirkheaton.

APPROVED

Ray Parker &Co Ltd - advertisement consent for installation of 2 illuminated signs at Blacksmiths Arms, 106 Heaton Moor Road, Kirkheaton.

CLAYTON WEST

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

R Moxon - alterations to convert car port to form living accommodation at 10 Scott Hill, Clayton West.

SLAITHWAITE

APPROVED

A Tindall - listed building consent for installation of extractor fan in window at 9, Clough House Lane, Slaithwaite.

LINTHWAITE

REFUSED

Mr and Mrs Booth - single-storey front extension at 52, Broad Oak, Linthwaite.

DALTON

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Alison Sarah Hinchcliffe - single-storey rear extension, alterations to convert garage to living accommodation, formation of new entrance and landscaping at The Cherry, 19 Greenhead Avenue, Dalton.

TAYLOR HILL

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

R Hall - two storey and first floor side extension at 6 Vickerman Crescent, Taylor Hill.

BRADLEY

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

A Pollard - single-storey rear extension at 30 Grantley Place, Bradley.

EMLEY

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

M Poddington - first-floor extension and dormer window to rear and porch to front at 18 Beaumont Street, Emley.

K Summerfield - formation of manege (modified proposal) land at, Common Lane, Emley Moor.

SALENDINE NOOK

APPROVED

C Armitage - certificate of lawfulness for single-storey rear extension at 108 Moor Hill Road, Salendine Nook.

DEIGHTON

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Paul Parsons - two-storey and single-storey rear extensions at 198 Deighton Road, Deighton.

GRANGE MOOR

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Adnaan Marban - 3m electric fence at Jubilee Park, Pc Specialist Ltd Unit 9, Jubilee Way, Grange Moor.

DENBY DALE

APPROVED

Ray Stevens - work to tree preservation order(s) 57/80 at 2, Heywood Bottom, Cuckstool Road, Denby Dale.

Gary Bradley - works to tree preservation order 10A/03 at 4 Woodlands Close, Denby Dale.

MELTHAM

APPROVED

N Hutchinson - works to trees – tree preservation order 17/93 at 31 Thick Hollins, Meltham.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

L Gilbert - single-storey extension to front at 20, Bishops Way, Meltham.

EDGERTON

APPROVED

Mr J Revell - works to trees in conservation area at Glenwood, 2, Huddersfield Road, Egerton.

ARMITAGE BRIDGE

APPROVED

David Hirst - works to trees in conservation area at St Paul’s Church, Armitage Road, Armitage Bridge.

LOCKWOOD

REFUSED

Mr A Patel - single-storey rear extension, dormer window to rear and porch to front, formation of retaining wall and associated works at 23, Spa Wood Top, Whitehead Lane, Lockwood.