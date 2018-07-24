The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Here are the latest planning applications ... including one for an outdoor swimming pool at someone’s home in Lindley.

Should be great in this good weather but they will certainly need to turn the heating up high as soon as the glorious spell ends.

There is also a proposal to transform a former betting shop into a restaurant or cafe in Honley and in Mirfield there is a plan to convert a driving range into a dog care facility.

The full planning applications are:

LINTHWAITE

SUBMITTED

A Lee - variation condition 16 (opening times) on previous permission 91/02235/C1 for pre-school nursery with residential flat at Stepping Stones Day Nursery, 16 Waingate, Linthwaite.

Endless Developments (Linthwaite) Ltd - non material amendment to previous permission CV5330 for residential development (within a conservation area) at rear of Royds Avenue/Slant Gate/Royds House Lane, Manchester Road, Linthwaite.

BAK Building Contracts Ltd - variation condition 1 (plans) on previous permission 2015/94008 for reserved matters application for 18 dwellings pursuant to appeal no. APP/Z4718/A/12/2180 on Land to the rear of 101-111 Banks Road, Linthwaite.

Peter Armitage Ltd - detached dwelling on land adjacent to 4 Downing Street, Linthwaite.

APPROVED

Stephen Falck - works to trees in conservation area at 60 Hoyle House Fold, Linthwaite.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Sara Ford - balcony and associated works at Mounthey, 88 Gillroyd Lane, Linthwaite.

EMLEY

SUBMITTED

Mr Krycki – dwelling at 6 Viking Avenue, Emley.

FIXBY

SUBMITTED

Mia Veinedotter - dead or dangerous tree at Broomfield House, 64 Broomfield Road, Fixby.

D Ford - single-storey front extension, alterations to convert integral garage to extend living accommodation, detached garage and formation of vehicular access at 7 The Fairway, Fixby.

Harron Homes - 252 dwellings and formation of vehicular access on Land at Gernhill Avenue, Fixby.

KIRKBURTON

SUBMITTED

S Woodhead - work to tree – tree preservation order 07/89 at Tanglewood, 14A Riley Lane, Kirkburton.

K Dews - works to trees in conservation area adjacent to 9 Far Dene, Kirkburton.

APPROVED

Mr Ismial - works to trees in conservation area at Glebe House, 3C Shelley Lane, Kirkburton.

BIRSTALL

SUBMITTED

O Ludlam-Raine - prior approval from change of use from office to five dwellinghouses (within a conservation area) at 2 Nelson Street, Birstall.

GRANGE MOOR

SUBMITTED

Stewart Searby - work to trees – tree preservation order 07/18 at 25 Wakefield Road, Grange Moor.

SPRINGWOOD

SUBMITTED

I Singh - two-storey extension and alterations to convert one dwelling to 2 apartments (listed building within a conservation area) at 47 Spring Street, Springwood.

MELTHAM

SUBMITTED

Beaumont Bradley Estates - change of use from offices to 3 besdits and alterations to entrance (within a conservation area) at Oddfellows Hall, 33 Holmfirth Road, Meltham.

Meltham CE Primary School - works to trees – tree preservation order 13/95 at Meltham CE Primary School, Holmfirth Road, Meltham.

APPROVED

Lindsey Doyle - certificate of lawfulness for proposed alterations to garden to form driveway at 141 Mill Moor Road, Meltham.

BEAUMONT PARK

SUBMITTED

G Crossley - works to trees – tree preservation order HU1/49 at Oak House, 1A Beaumont Park Road, Beaumont Park.

CLECKHEATON

SUBMITTED

Mr Gisbourne - single-storey rear extension at 9 Haddon Close, Gomersal.

S Knowles - works to trees – tree preservation order 12/82 at 30 Clumber Drive, Gomersal.

A Rowe - gate (within the curtilage of a listed building, within a conservation area) at Wheatsheaf Farm, 412 Whitechapel Road, Scholes, Cleckheaton.

APPROVED

Mr W Hartley - works to trees – tree preservation order Sp2/70 at 297 Oxford Road, Cleckheaton.

DEFERRED

ID Planning - modification of Section 106 obligation relating to previous application 2012/93062 on land at Ashbourne Drive, Cleckheaton.

HOLMFIRTH

SUBMITTED

J Taylor - demolition of existing bungalow and development of two detached dwellings with associated external works at 461 New Mill Road, Holmfirth.

M Bell - Work to tree – tree preservation order 39/90 at Gables Barn, Paris Road, Holmfirth.

J Heeley - detached dwelling (modified proposal) at Abinger Farm, Scholes Moor Road, Holmfirth.

K Bamforth - change of use of land to domestic curtilage and single-storey side extension at Upper Hagg Farm, Upper Hagg Road, Thongsbridge.

A Day - certificate of lawfulness for proposed alterations to convert integral garage to extended living accommodation at 12 Albion Gardens, Meltham.

P Leonard - works to tree – tree preservation order 19/86 at Old Stoney Bank, Stoney Bank Lane, Holmfirth.

Honley Village Community Trust - works to trees in conservation area at 14 Magdale, Honley, Holmfirth.

APPROVED

E jarvis - works to tree preservation order(s) 12/75 within a conservation area at The Woodlands, Thong Lane, Netherthong.

Eliston Homes Ltd, C/O Agent - non material amendment to previous permission 2017/91216 for variation of condition 2 (plans) on previous permission 2015/93001 for conversion and extensions of offices and coach house to form 2 dwellings and 3 dwellings at Woodville, Calf Hill Road, Thongsbridge, Holmfirth.

A Rhodes - works to tree – tree preservation order 02/99 at 3 Meadow View, Thongsbridge.

O Schofield - Notification for prior approval for change of use from betting shop (sui generis) to restaurant/cafe (A3) at Jack Pearson Ltd, 17 Church Street, Honley.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Mr and Mrs Sandwell - dormer window to rear, alterations to existing dormer window to front and internal alterations at 21 Bellgreave Avenue, New Mill, Holmfirth.

A Platt - single-storey rear extension at 12 Westfield Avenue, Meltham.

R Berry - single-storey rear extension at 24 Grasmere Road, Meltham.

R Storey - two-storey side and single-storey rear extensions and internal alterations at 8 Leyfield Bank, Wooldale.

D Worthington - single-storey rear extension (within a conservation area) at 15A Town Gate, Upperthong.

D & ls Developments Ltd, c/o Agent - extension to former mill building at Woodlands Mill, Luke Lane, Holmfirth.

REFUSED

K Clarke - agricultural building at land Adjacent Wolfstones Road, Netherthong, Holmfirth.

R Senior, c/o Agent - dwelling and out building and demolition of existing agricultural buildings at Greave Farm, Greaves Road, Hade Edge.

LONGWOOD

SUBMITTED

M Maher - front garage extension with extended balcony and single-storey rear extension at 72 Lamb Hall Road, Longwood.

DEWSBURY

SUBMITTED

S Sidat - rear dormer window, rooflights to the front and alterations to rear conservatory to create kitchen at 54 Lemans Drive, Dewsbury.

Blue Diamond Products Ltd - single-storey extension to existing industrial unit at Unit 1, Brick Park, Bretton Street Industrial Estate, Savile Town, Dewsbury.

M Saleem - single-storey front extension at 145 Sackville Street, Ravensthorpe.

Watson Property Management - works to trees in conservation area at Boothroyds, 20 Halifax Road, Dewsbury.

R Forster - installation of glass balustrade around roof of existing detached garage at 36 Whitley Road, Thornhill, Dewsbury.

L Rashid - two-storey rear extension and dormers to front and rear at 144 Crackenedge Lane, Dewsbury.

NHS Fieldhead - works to trees in conservation area at Ravensleigh Resource Unit, Oxford Road, Dewsbury.

Caldervale Technology Ltd - industrial unit at Bretton Street Industrial Estate, Bretfield Court, Savile Town, Dewsbury.

M Saeed - two-storey side and two-storey and single-storey rear extensions at 5 Hillgarth, Thornhill, Dewsbury.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

I Valli - single-storey rear extensions (including accommodation in roof space), alterations to the roof (including raising ridge height), front porch and access steps at 5 Caledonian Road, Savile Town, Dewsbury.

M Ishtiaq - two-storey and single-storey rear extension at 33 Bronte Close, Dewsbury.

V McGree - 2 storey rear extension at 7 Mill Lane, Chickenley, Dewsbury.

P Barber - single-storey rear extension at 76 Ravensthorpe Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury.

M Hussain - single-storey rear extension at 13 The Crescent, Ravensthorpe.

Mid Yorkshire Hospital NHS Trust - standby generator and fencing at Dewsbury and District Hospital, Halifax Road, Dewsbury.

E Daji - single-storey rear extension and alterations to convert garage to living accommodation and demolition of existing conservatory at 7 Regal Court, Dewsbury.

S Kent - single-storey rear extension at 27 Groves Hall Road, Dewsbury Moor.

E Sacha - two-storey rear extension and external alterations including raised decking at 5 Hill Crest Road, Savile Town, Dewsbury.

H T Gowda - detached dwelling with integral garage on land at Ingham Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury.

Faizan-E-Madin Jamia Mosque - extension to existing mosque and alterations at Pilgrim Avenue, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury.

DEFERRED

D Noble - discharge of conditions on previous planning permission no. 2011/90359 for extension to time limit to previous app 2007/94743 for demolition of existing buildings and for 62 dwellings with garages and associated infrastructure at Syke Ings Mills, Providence Street, Dewsbury.

REFUSED

W Hussain - extensions to dwelling at 7 Park House Drive, Thornhill, Dewsbury.

CLAYTON WEST

SUBMITTED

C Clarke - two-storey rear extension at 22 High Street, Clayton West.

SHEPLEY

SUBMITTED

Mr & Mrs Armitage - single-storey extension and garage, conversion of outhouse to form extended living accommodation and internal and external alterations (listed building within a conservation area) at 32 Station Road, Shepley.

Mr & Mrs Rose - single and two-storey rear extension and detached garage, 75 Station Road, Shepley.

Mr and Mrs Armitage - listed building consent for single-storey extension and garage, conversion of outhouse to form extended living accommodation and internal and external alterations (within a conservation area) at 32 Station Road, Shepley.

MILNSBRIDGE

SUBMITTED

A Hanson - first-floor rear extension at 94 Botham Hall Road, Milnsbridge.

Silver Foundation Ltd - change of use from former pooch parlour to 2 studios and single-storey rear extension at 22 Britannia Road, Milnsbridge.

HIGHBURTON

SUBMITTED

A Smith - works to trees in conservation area at 17 Hall Lane, Highburton.

MIRFIELD

SUBMITTED

I Nowacki - single-storey rear extension. The extension projects 4m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 4m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.5m at 97 Sunny Bank Road, Mirfield.

C Johnson and J Bailey - listed building consent for single and two-storey rear extension at 34 North Gate, Upper Hopton, Mirfield.

Mr and Mrs C Walker - conservatory to front at 14 Coppin Hall Lane, Mirfield.

J Chambers - change of use and alterations to convert from driving range to dog day care facility at Mount Pleasant Farm, Jackroyd Lane, Upper Hopton, Mirfield.

APPROVED

C Ratten - works to trees – tree preservation order 04/88 at 3 Crowlees Gardens, Mirfield.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

C Meszaros - single-storey rear extension and demolition of conservatory at 14 Quarryside Road, Mirfield.

UPPER CUMBERWORTH

SUBMITTED

G Scargill - one dwelling at 67 Carr Hill Road, Upper Cumberworth.

SKELMANTHORPE

SUBMITTED

L Heaton - the proposal is for a single-storey rear extension. The extension projects 3.5m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 3.9m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.4m at 15A Smithy Lane, Skelmanthorpe.

John Norman - work to trees – tree preservation order 05/99 at 149 Commercial Road, Skelmanthorpe.

Mr & Mrs Mosley - single-storey rear extension at 13 Westfield Avenue, Skelmanthorpe.

APPROVED

Temple View Nurseries Ltd - works to trees in conservation area at St Aidan’s Church, Radcliffe Street, Skelmanthorpe.

BATLEY

SUBMITTED

B Marlow - non material amendment to previous permission 2005/94073 for re-use and adaptation of redundant barn and cattery to form 2 dwellings (within the curtilage of a listed building) at Still House Farm, Upper Batley Low Lane, Batley.

A Curry - single-storey rear extension and formation of first-floor rear window at 3 The Balk, Upper Batley, Batley.

C McLaughlin - first-floor to garage to create office at 76 High Street, Hanging Heaton, Batley.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

P Ewart - balcony to rear at 48 Morlands Close, Staincliffe, Batley.

Arfat Lohn - two-storey and single-storey extension and garage at 36 Grange Road, Staincliffe, Batley.

Mr Patel - change of use of education office (D1) to dwelling house (C3) at 111 Warwick Road, Batley.

R Wood - two-storey rear extension at 35 Carr Street, Birstall, Batley

L Burgess - detached garage adjacent to 32 Industrial Avenue, Birstall

DEFERRED

Amina Laher - extensions, creation of first-floor terrace and external alterations at 11 Hollybank Avenue, Upper Batley, Batley.

DALTON

SUBMITTED

J D Kinder - detached dwelling with integral garage at 96A Ravensknowle Road, Dalton.

Mr Ali - single-storey rear extension at 20 Standiforth Road, Dalton.

Mr and Mrs Phelan - porch to front at 15 Sutton Avenue, Dalton.

FIXBY

SUBMITTED

M Veinedotter - work to tree preservation order(s) 10/82 at Broomfield House, 64, Broomfield Road, Fixby.

MARSDEN

SUBMITTED

C Jones - works to trees in conservation area at 33 Brougham Road, Marsden.

LEPTON

SUBMITTED

Mr Welling - prior notification for change of use from agricultural building to one dwelling with associated building operations at The Barn, Lepton Lane, Lepton.

LINDLEY

SUBMITTED

Rybrook Cars Ltd - illuminated and non-illuminated signs at Jaguar Land Rover - Rybrook, Lindley Moor Road, Lindley Moor.

C Sellers - two-storey side extension, a single-storey rear extension and formation of outdoor swimming pool (within a conservation area) at 7 West Avenue, Lindley.

Dr I Khan - work to tree preservation order(s) 31/89 at The Lindley Village Surgery, Thomas Street, Lindley.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Yorkshire Housing - installation of composite door and uPVC double glazed windows at 15 and 17 Brian Street, Lindley.

J Washington - change of use of domestic garage to physiotherapy clinic at 29 Haigh House Hill, Lindley Moor.

FARNLEY TYAS

J Milner - porch (within a Conservation Area) at Ferndale Farm, 6 Manor Road, Farnley Tyas.

HUDDERSFIELD

SUBMITTED

HOME restaurant on Lindley - single-storey rear extension and flue at 17 Lidget Street, Huddersfield.

Westminster Project Services - advertisement consent for illuminated and non-illuminated signs at DFS, Unit 1, Phoenix Retail Park, Leeds Road, Huddersfield.

Cummins Turbo Technologies Ltd - installation of replacement exterior cladding at Cummins Turbo Technologies, St Andrews Road, Huddersfield.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Yorkshire Housing - installation of composite door and uPVC double glazed windows at 51 Round Wood Avenue, Waterloo.

WITHDRAWN

Polyseam - work to trees at 15 St Andrew’s Road, Huddersfield.

GOLCAR

SUBMITTED

Golcar Providence Methodist Church - dead or dangerous tree at Knowl Road, Golcar.

L Sykes - alterations to roof to form living accommodation (within a conservation area) at 319 Leymoor Road, Golcar.

BIRKBY

S Singh - single-storey rear extension, two-storey front and side extensions and car port (within a conservation area) at 48 Inglewood Avenue, Birkby.

Mohammed Ismael - work to trees – tree preservation order 02/79 at 16 Greenroyd Croft, Birkby.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

U Farooq - two-storey rear extension (within a conservation area) at 4 Armitage Road, Birkby.

LOWERHOUSES

SUBMITTED

Mr Creegan - two-storey side extension and detached garage at 10 Longley Lane, Lowerhouses.

SCISSETT

SUBMITTED

Redrow Homes Yorkshire - non material amendment to previous permission 2014/91699 for reserved matters application for 200 dwellings on Land to the north of Pilling Lane, Scissett.

ALMONDBURY

SUBMITTED

S Wilson - single-storey rear and first-floor front extensions and alterations to convert integral garage to extended living accommodation at 10 Longley Road, Almondbury.

Mrs Hardy - listed building consent for installation of replacement door at 58 Castle Hill Side Road, Almondbury.

APPROVED

Donaldson and Partners - non material amendment to previous permission 2017/94302 for veterinary hospital on Land at Somerset Road, Almondbury.

WHB Construction - works to trees in conservation area at the Woolpack, 19 Westgate, Almondbury.

LIVERSEDGE

SUBMITTED

Ms Owen, c/o agent - installation of security roller shutters at Millbridge Service Station, 364 Bradford Road, Littletown, Liversedge.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Mr and Mrs S Peel - front porch at 41 John Booth Close, Roberttown, Liversedge.

Littletown Junior Infant And Nursery School - outdoor building at Bradford Road, Littletown, Liversedge.

HIGH FLATTS

SUBMITTED

C/o agent - dead or dangerous tree at Quaker Bottom, High Flatts.

FENAY BRIDGE

SUBMITTED

C/o agent - dead or dangerous tree – tree preservation order 02/86 at 8 Rowley Lane, Fenay Bridge.

EDGERTON

APPROVED

R Pocock - non material amendment to previous permission 2017/93022 for formation of widening to vehicular access (within a conservation area) at 39 Cleveland Road, Edgerton.

Mrs L Holdsworth - tree works in conservation area at 20 Talbot Avenue, Edgerton.

Mr and Mrs S Dodd - listed building consent for internal and external works and installation of replacement gate (within a conservation area) at 2 Queens Road, Edgerton.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Mr and Mrs S Dodd - external alterations and timber garden room, formation of stone steps and installation of electric gate (listed building within a conservation area) at 2 Queens Road, Edgerton.

WITHDRAWN

A Rahman - detached dwelling (within a conservation area) adjacent to 15 Queens Road, Edgerton.

DENBY DALE

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

G Powell - change of use and alterations to existing agricultural barn to form dwelling at Dry Hill Farm, Dry Hill Lane, Denby Dale.

SLAITHWAITE

APPROVED

R Stott - listed building consent for two-storey extension and alterations at 14 Upper Rotcher, Rotcher Lane, Slaithwaite.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

N & L Dooley - single-storey rear and first-floor side extension at Upper Edge Farm, Sledgate Lane, Slaithwaite.

REFUSED

S Bower - shed at 1B Spa Mill Lodge, New Street, Slaithwaite

SCAPEGOAT HILL

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

D Martin - two-storey and single-storey side extensions and rendering of the existing rear elevation and demolition of existing side extension. at 5 Taylor Lane, Scapegoat Hill.

LOCKWOOD

APPROVED

Kirklees Council - installation of external canopies at Mount Pleasant Primary School, Mount Street, Lockwood.

SALENDINE NOOK

APPROVED

David Aspinall - works to trees – tree preservation order 23a/02 at 20 Rafborn Avenue, Salendine Nook.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

A Maksoud - two-storey front extension at 1 Dunsmore Drive, Salendine Nook.

PADDOCK

REFUSED

Abbah Hussain - formation of canopy with roller shutters to front of shop at Gohar Superstore, 13 Church Street, Paddock.

THORNTON LODGE

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

M Fazal - three-storey rear extension and front and rear dormer windows at 35 Thornton Lodge Road, Thornton Lodge.

CROSLAND MOOR

APPROVED

Mr Sami - certificate of lawfulness for single-storey rear extension at 36 Balmoral Avenue, Crosland Moor.

THURSTONLAND

REFUSED

A and J Thackaray - single-storey extension to B&B to create holiday cottage at 13 Top O’ Th’ Bank, Thurstonland.