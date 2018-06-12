Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

They include everything from small extensions and tree preservation orders through to major developments such as hotels and residential developments.

MIRFIELD

SUBMITTED

James Brodies: works to tree - tree preservation order 10/92 at 5, River View, Mirfield.

Garnet Rotchell: work to tree preservation order 10/02 at 10, Over Hall Road, Mirfield.

The Design Shed Ltd: Three lit signs at 54 Calder Road, Lower Hopton, Mirfield.

Mr & Mrs Haigh: single-storey rear extension at 6A, Huddersfield Road, Mirfield.

C Meszaros: single-storey rear extension and demolition of conservatory at 14 Quarryside Road, Mirfield.

APPROVED

F Heaton: non material amendment to previous permission 2017/93363 for detached dwelling at 24 Doctor Lane, Mirfield.

REFUSED

I Khan: change of use from garage car park to car sales, installation of roller shutters over both entrances, container and fence at Newgate Garage, Newgate, Mirfield.

CROSLAND MOOR

SUBMITTED

GHS Trust: outline application for residential development at land off Park Road West, Crosland Moor.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

S Kauser: attached dwelling on land next to 25 College Street, Crosland Moor.

GOLCAR

SUBMITTED

C Newton: two-storey side extension (within a conservation area) at 37 New Street, Golcar.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Jones Homes (Yorkshire) Ltd: 19 dwellings, formation of associated access and protective post and mesh cricket fencing (minimum 12m in height) at land south of Swallow Lane, Golcar.

FLOCKTON

SUBMITTED

C/o Agent: variation of conditions 3, 4, 5 and 6 on previous permission 2016/92322 for regrading, levelling and landscaping of existing spoil heap at 1 Barnsley Road, Flockton.

MOLDGREEN

SUBMITTED

A Alnajafi: formation of car wash at former police station, Wakefield Road, Moldgreen.

LINDLEY

SUBMITTED

Persimmon Homes (West Yorkshire) Ltd: non material amendment to previous permission 2016/92055 for 109 dwellings with associated works on Land east of Crosland Road, Lindley.

Mr Moore: prior approval for change of use from office to flat at The Old Bakery, 90, Acre Street, Lindley.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

K Singh: single-storey front extension (within a conservation area) at Ash Meadow, East Avenue, Lindley.

HOLMFIRTH

SUBMITTED

Christopher Peatfield: non material amendment on previous permission 2017/93053 for reserved matters application pursuant to outline permission 2014/93248 for residential development (48 dwellings) on Land off, Stoney Bank Lane, Thongsbrige.

SBPDC Ltd: discharge of condition 4 (Arboricultural Method Statement) on previous application 2017/93794 for dwelling and alterations to existing outbuilding to form garage at Lydgate House, Holmfirth Road, New Mill, New Mill.

A Platt: single-storey rear extension at 12 Westfield Avenue, Meltham.

Mr & Mrs Buckley: non material amendment to previous permission 2017/92892 for two-storey, first-floor and single-storey extensions and demolition of existing conservatory at 14, Longlands Bank, Thongsbridge.

Mrs Burhouse: work to trees in tree preservation order 05/82 at 16, Birch Park, Brockholes.

C/o Agent: dead or dangerous tree to a tree preservation order ME/57 on Land off, Thick Hollins Road, Holmfirth.

G Fallows certificate of lawfulness for proposed single-storey rear extension at 24, Grassmoor Fold, Honley.

Seddon Homes Limited: reserved matters application pursuant to outline application 2015/93824 for 56 dwellings at Former Midlothian Garage, New Mill Road, Holmfirth

D Hirst: variation of condition 2 (plans) on previous application 2016/92410 for two-storey side extension at 24, Denham Drive, Netherthong, Holmfirth

A Denman: listed building consent for installation of replacement fensetration at 3 Long Ing Cottages, Shaw Lane, Holmfirth.

John Parry: certificate of lawfulness for proposed reroofing at Thirstin Dye Works, Thirstin Road, Honley.

Mr C Pennington: works to trees - tree preservation order 50/95 at 20, Seymour Walk, Meltham.

Valley Properties: Prior notification for agricultural building on land at Bradshaw Road, Wilshaw, Holmfirth.

Mr J Hinchliffe: works to tree – tree preservation order 7/99 at 24, Carr View Road, Hepworth.

R Berry single-storey rear extension at 24 Grasmere Road, Meltham.

Mr & Mrs Coates, single-storey side extensions, chimney to side and formation of off road parking at Yew Tree Cottage, Yew Tree Lane, Holmbridge.

Dominic Heleine detached dwelling (within a conservation area) next to 27 Goose Green, Holmfirth.

APPROVED

J Biltcliffe: works to tree preservation order 17/93 at 58, Acre Lane, Meltham.

Addy Murgatroyd Properties Ltd: certificate of lawfulness for proposed change of use from shop to financial and professional services (within a conservation area) at Addy Murgatroyd Accountants, 14, Station Street, Meltham.

T Marsden: certificate of lawfulness for proposed rear canopy (within a conservation area) at Cherry Tree Lodge, Wilshaw Road, Meltham.

G Zmudzki: work to tree preservation order(s) 17/93 at Stonehaven, 58, Acre Lane, Meltham.

M Jebson: discharge conditions 10 (drainage) and 11 (ecological enhancements) on previous permission 2016/91954 (APP/Z4718/W/17/3173857) for outline application for two dwellings at rear of 191, Huddersfield Road, Thongsbridge.

Mrs Sanderson: installation of two non lit signs (within a Conservation Area) at 41 Huddersfield Road, Holmfirth.

D Hosker: listed building consent for formation of home office basement at Westroyd Farm, Fulstone, White Ley Bank, New Mill.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

J Milner: three dwellings at Three Valleys, Cold Hill Lane, New Mill.

Pennine Developments Ltd: 19 dwellings with associated parking with vehicular access at Rough Nook Farm, 112 Mill Moor Road, Meltham.

D King: front porch and convert window to door at the rear at New Dunsley Barn, Brow Lane, Holmfirth.

Mr & Mrs Woulds: demolition of single-storey rear extension and two-storey rear extension and internal alterations (within Conservation Area) at 25 Oldfield, Oldfield Road, Honley.

The Modern Language School LLP: change of use of gym to private tuition at Unit 7, Queens Square Business Park, Huddersfield Road, Honley.

D Hosker: formation of home office basement (listed building within a conservation area) at Westroyd Farm, Fulstone, White Ley Bank, New Mill.

Mr & Mrs Oldroyd: extension and alterations to dwelling at 24 White Wells Gardens, Scholes, Holmfirth.

Mr & Mrs Corbett: two-storey side extension at 25, Matthew Grove, Meltham.

Carolyn Newton: single-storey rear extension, alterations to roof to form living accommodation and raised terrace area at Ashwood, 18 Moorcroft Drive, New Mill.

Mr & Mrs Boyce: first-floor rear balcony at 15 Fearnley Court, Holmfirth.

R A Berry & Son Ltd: pair of semi-detached dwellings with detached double garage with access road to serve Newgate Fold (within a Conservation Area) at 1, Newgate Fold, Holmfirth.

REFUSED

Priestley Homes Ltd, c/o Agent: prior approval for change of use from office to 11 apartments at Green Lane Mill, Green Lane, Holmfirth.

BIRKBY

SUBMITTED

R Baines: change of use of dwelling to two self contained flats at 30 Ash Street, Birkby.

ALMONDBURY

SUBMITTED

David Woodward: works to trees in Conservation Area at 1 Grasscroft, Almondbury.

K Commons: single and two-storey extensions at 66 Fenay Lane, Almondbury.

James Breaslin: single-storey rear extension at 11 Far View Bank, Almondbury.

Mr & Mrs Bradford: single-storey rear extension at 56 Dartmouth Avenue, Almondbury.

APPROVED

ZEM Holdings: prior approval for change of use from office to dwellinghouses at Parkside House Somerset Road, Almondbury.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Donaldson and Partners: veterinary hospital on Land at, Somerset Road, Almondbury.

DEWSBURY

SUBMITTED

M Ishtiaq: proposal is for a single-storey rear extension. The extension projects 6m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 4m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.5m at 33 Bronte Close, Dewsbury.

Jamie Thwaites: discharge conditions for materials, boundary treatments and Phase II Intrusive Site Investigation Report on previous permission 2017/93839 for dwelling at Lane Top Farm, Whitley Road, Whitley, Dewsbury.

M Mills: non material amendment to previous permission 2017/90509 for extensions and raising of existing roof to form living accommodation at 14 Hostingley Lane, Thornhill, Dewsbury.

M Kneen: discharge conditions 3-6 on previous permission 2018/90309 for variation of condition 2 (plans) on previous application 2017/90677 for demolition of existing dwelling and outbuilding and new detached dwelling with attached garage at Red House, Briestfield Road, Briestfield, Dewsbury.

Mr Haque: change of use of ground floor retail, storage and distribution of vehicle parts to MOT station and vehicle repair at Unit 1, 420 , Lees Hall Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury.

T Khaliq: extensions and alterations at 15 Old Mill View, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury.

M Hussain: single-storey rear extension at 13 The Crescent, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.

Z Patel: log cabin to rear garden at 10 Lodge Farm Close, Thornhill, Dewsbury.

Mr J Neeson: tree works to tree preservation order 23/78 at 1089 Leeds Road, Woodkirk, Dewsbury.

M Qasim: single and two-storey rear extension at 17 Camroyd Street, Dewsbury.

Mr Pandor: works to trees in CA at Blenheim House, Oxford Road, Dewsbury.

B Jordan and I Aslam: six dwellings on land at 6 Valley Road, Thornhill, Dewsbury

Rasheed: single-storey extension to front at 14 Lemans Drive, Dewsbury.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

A Hussain: detached storage area at 56 South Street, Savile Town, Dewsbury.

A H Akram: first-floor link extension at Irvington, 17 High Meadows, Thornhill Edge, Thornhill Edge, Dewsbury.

A Patel: single-storey front extension (modified proposal) at 3, South Street, Savile Town, Dewsbury.

REFUSED

Mohammed Asif: work to tree preservation order(s) 02/17 at 8 Ravens Lodge Terrace, Scout Hill, Dewsbury.

WITHDRAWN

Lidl UK GmbH c/o Agent: non-material amendment to previous permission 2017/94252 for alterations to car park at Lidl, Commercial Road, Dewsbury.

HONLEY

SUBMITTED

Mr Bridge: works to trees in Conservation Area at Honley Mill, Huddersfield Road, Honley.

Mrs Antcliffe works to tree in Conservation Area at Holmleigh, 33 Southgate, Honley.

SKELMANTHORPE

SUBMITTED

Colin Hanson: change of use from industrial/offices to karate dojo at Principal Drainage Services Ltd, 6A, Station Road, Skelmanthorpe.

Luke Hilton: change of use from ground floor industrial to dance studio with ancillary and first-floor extension and associated alterations to existing apartment at 37, Elm Street, Skelmanthorpe.

DENBY DALE

SUBMITTED

Ray Stevens: work to tree preservation order(s) 57/80 at 2, Heywood Bottom, Cuckstool Road, Denby Dale.

Gary Bradley: works to tree preservation order 10A/03 at 4, Woodlands Close, Denby Dale.

HIGH FLATTS

SUBMITTED

J D Rules: detached garage at East View House, Penistone Road, High Flatts

S Wordsworth: single-storey extension (within a Conservation Area) at Pog Hall Farm, Penistone Road, High Flatts.

MARSH

SUBMITTED

Trevor Mattis: two-storey rear extension, rear dormer and new parking area at 53 Smiths Avenue, Marsh.

Mr & Mrs O’Hara: single-storey extension at 12 Woodlea Avenue, Marsh

NETHERTON

SUBMITTED

Mrs E Monnery: works to trees - tree preservation order 03/14 at 21, Siskin Gardens, Netherton.

HUDDERSFIELD

SUBMITTED

The University Of Huddersfield: discharge condition (drainage) on previous permission 2018/90099 for four storey building and landscaping details at Joseph Priestly Building, Queensgate, Huddersfield.

EE Ltd & Hutchison 3G UK Ltd: prior notification for telecommunications installation and associated works at Huddersfield Fire Station, Outcote Bank, Huddersfield.

APPROVED

Turtle Bay: listed building consent for internal and external alterations at Turtle Bay, 50 King Street, Huddersfield.

Hillesden Trust c/o Albion Land c/o Agent: 1 non-illuminated sign at JD Gyms, St Thomas’ Road, Huddersfield.

Arqiva Limited: prior notification for installation of electronic communications apparatus at Junction, Westbourne Road/Trinity Street, Huddersfield.

Sasco Properties Ltd: discharge of conditions 1, 7, 11, 13 and 16 on previous permission 2017/91729 for reserved matters relating to landscaping pursuant to outline permission 2015/90914 and 2017/91729 for outline application for three commercial units and 24 student flats and demolition of commercial unit. at Broomfield House, Firth Street, Huddersfield.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Asw Aslani Submission Wrestling Ltd: change of use from warehouse to gymnasium at Units A To B, York House, 80, Leeds Road, Huddersfield.

WD Kingsgate Ltd: Outline permission for alterations and conversion of retail unit to 58-bedroom hotel, partial demolition of building at level 4, extension at roof level, and lift/stair core extension and canopy to King Street at street level (within a Conservation Area and setting of Listed Buildings) at Kingsgate Centre, King Street, Huddersfield

MARSDEN

SUBMITTED

E Robinson: discharge of conditions 4 (Ecological Impact Assessment), 5 (Method Statement), 6 (Licence), 8 (boundary wall) and 11 (foul drainage) on previous permission 2017/93762 for change of use and alterations from existing agricultural barn to residential dwelling (Listed Building) at Berry Greave Farm, Berry Greave, Waters Road, Marsden.

QTS Group: works to trees in CA at Marsden Railway Station, Station Road, Marsden.

APPROVED

Network Rail (Infrastructure) Ltd: listed building consent for re-construction of bridge and associated works to adjust adjacent cascade walls and top steps at operational railway line, Tunnel End Aqueduct (MVL3/42), Tunnel End, Ainsley Lane, Marsden.

DALTON

SUBMITTED

Raymond Winter: two-storey side and rear extensions and single-storey rear extension at 30, Grosvenor Road, Dalton.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

T Slack: single-storey rear extension at 44 Derwent Drive, Dalton.

R & N Cox: alterations to convert integral garage to living space at 18, Briarfield Gardens, Dalton.

GOLCAR

SUBMITTED

Lyanne Solano-Bates: work to tree(s) within a conservation area at 328 Scar Lane, Golcar.

LOCKWOOD

J Hussain: certificate of lawfulness for proposed conversion of two houses to one dwelling including loft conversion, formation of car port through ground floor, alterations to front and rear elevations and formation of vehicle access at 35/37 Upper Mount Street, Lockwood.

EDGERTON

SUBMITTED

Mr Ford: listed building consent for replacement guttering (within a conservation area) at Springfield Lodge, 4, Thornhill Road, Edgerton.

UPPER CUMBERWORTH

SUBMITTED

B T Scott and Son: demolition of existing dwelling and workshop and five dwellings at 16, Cumberworth Lane, Upper Cumberworth.

LINTHWAITE

SUBMITTED

Sarah Ford: balcony and associated works at Mounthey, 88 Gillroyd Lane, Linthwaite.

Mr & Mrs D Hardy: replacement agricultural shed (within the curtilage of a listed building) at Jerusalem Farm, Jerusalem Road, Linthwaite.

LONGWOOD

SUBMITTED

Mr Frost: works to trees tree preservation order 03/93 at 2 St Marks View, Longwood.

J Whitworth: alterations to former livestock building to form dwelling at land adjacent to The Edge Accommodation, Longwood Edge Road, Longwood.

BIRDS EDGE

SUBMITTED

Jack Short: work to tree preservation order(s) 21/16 at Fairleigh Farm, Penistone Road, Birdsedge.

LOCKWOOD

SUBMITTED

Installation of external canopies at Mount Pleasant Primary School, Mount Street, Lockwood

SLAITHWAITE

SUBMITTED

S Bower: shed at 1B, Spa Mill Lodge, New Street, Slaithwaite.

SHEPLEY

SUBMITTED

Gary Redfern: variation of condition 24 and 29 (D) on previous permission 2006/70/92787/EO for variation of condition 2 relating to IDO permission 426A in order to allow changed to the approved phasing scheme at Sovereign Quarry, Carr Lane, Shepley.

SALENDINE NOOK

SUBMITTED

David Aspinall: works to trees - tree preservation order 23a/02 at 20, Rafborn Avenue, Salendine Nook.

KIRKHEATON

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

R Rowe, C/o Agent: dwelling with detached garage at land off, Liley Lane, Kirkheaton.

MILNSBRIDGE

APPROVED

A Batley: demolition of existing industrial buildings and 18 apartments with associated landscaping works to form vehicular parking, cycle parking and refuse storage areas (within a Conservation Area) at Vale Works, 25 Morley Lane, Milnsbridge.

OAKES

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

J & M Bellerby: front and rear dormers and internal alterations at 64 Greenfield Avenue, Oakes.

PRIMROSE HILL

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

K Raheel: two semi-detached dwellings for student accommodation and demolition of existing dwelling at 46 Stile Common Road, Primrose Hill.

SALENDINE NOOK

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Jamal Simpson: demolition of existing rear extension and single-storey rear extension at 431 New Hey Road, Salendine Nook.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Morley, Rhodes and Wainwright Funeral Directors: extension to chapel of rest (within a conservation area) at Morley, Rhodes and Wainwright Funeral Directors, 5 Radcliffe Street, Skelmanthorpe.

LASCELLES HALL

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

P Revell: first-floor rear extension at 12 Lower Hall Road, Lascelles Hall.

EMLEY

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

A Brook, c/o Agent: alterations to convert barn to holiday cottage at Gilcar Farm, Kiln Lane, Emley.

OUTLANE

REFUSED

P Bishop: outline application for detached dwelling adjacent to 982 New Hey Road, Outlane.

LEPTON

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

J Townend: two-storey rear and single-storey front extension at 36 Highfield Lane, Lepton.

SHELLEY

APPROVED

L Price: non material amendment to previous permission 2015/90961 for single-storey side extension and raised path to front at Stoneleigh Barn 52, Far Bank, Shelley.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

A Kettle: two-storey side extension at 35 Westerley Lane, Shelley.

WITHDRAWN

S Gibson: the proposal is for a single-storey rear extension. The extension projects 8m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 4m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 3.7m at 3 Corn Mill Cottage, Corn Mill Bottom, Long Lane, Shelley.

Dr A Clark: tree works at 8 Hawthorne Way, Shelley.

PADDOCK

APPROVED

Imagile Professional Services Ltd: Listed Building Consent for replacement roof at Royds Hall Community School, Luck Lane, Paddock.

GRANGE MOOR

APPROVED

Ramm Construction: discharge conditions 3 (materials), 10 (boundary treatments) and 11 (site investigation) on previous permission 2017/93485 for two detached dwellings at land off, Denby Park Drive, Grange Moor.

FIXBY

REFUSED

Mr Mohammed Anware: change of use of land to domestic garden with formation of driveway adjacent to 46 The Fairway, Fixby.

DEFERRED

S Iqbal, c/o Agent: detached dwelling at adj 14, The Fairway, Fixby.