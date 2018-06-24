Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

DALTON

SUBMITTED

E Julian: single-storey rear extension at 13, Lees Close, Dalton.

S Peace: single-storey rear extension at 49, Mayfield Avenue, Dalton.

D Render: change of use from garage to dwelling and first-floor extension at 11-13, Nettleton Terrace, Dalton.

DEWSBURY

SUBMITTED

Housing and Care: external alterations to doors, windows, rendering and handrail to access bridge, Juliet balcony, entrance canopies, boundary fencing and decking and formation of improved vehicular access at Charlesworth Court, Overthorpe Road, Thornhill, Dewsbury.

V Hussain: additional use of MOT servicing centre to existing vehicle repair garage at 19 Bright Street, Dewsbury.

Lidl UK GmbH: variation of condition 2. (plans and specifications) on previous permission no. 2017/94252 for alterations to carpark at Lidl, Commercial Road, Dewsbury.

Inam Laher: works to trees – tree preservation order 33a/96 at Dewsbury And District Hospital, Halifax Road, Dewsbury.

T Rehman: first-floor and two-storey side and rear extensions at 129, Oxford Road, Dewsbury.

S Mahmood: two-storey front, side and rear extension at 10, Moor End Lane, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury.

I Valli: single-storey extensions at 5, Caledonian Road, Savile Town, Dewsbury.

Mr Hashami: change of use from restaurant/take-away to teaching/education centre at 12, Charles Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.

M Ishtiaq: two-storey and single-storey rear extension at 33, Bronte Close, Dewsbury.

APPROVED

Michelle Pinfield: first-floor side extension to form car port and associated works at 28 Coniston Road, Dewsbury.

K Scanlan: single-storey rear extension at Grange Road, Dewsbury.

S Hussain: certificate of lawfulness for proposed use of dwelling for private hire operations at 41, Moorlands Road, Dewsbury.

D Medley, c/o Agent: certificate of lawfulness for proposed single-storey rear extension at 57, Occupation Lane, Dewsbury.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

G Hanson: 5 dwellings adj, 196, Wakefield Road, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury.

Miss A Crossley & Mr O’Brien: 2 storey side extension at 19, Groves Hall Road, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury.

Darul-Ilm Education & Training Cent: portacabin for community use (D1) at The Aletaster, 22, Brewery Lane, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury.

Y Patel: two-storey side/rear extension at 12, Cowper Street, Savile Town, Dewsbury.

REFUSED

Z Ali: gable end extension and dormer windows to front at 27, Ravens Avenue, Scout Hill, Dewsbury.

M Saghir Rafqi: first-floor side extension on piers at 268, Staincliffe Road, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury.

BRADLEY

SUBMITTED

S Lee: variation condition 2 (plans) on previous permission 2015/90982 for detached dwelling with attached garage and formation of new parking provision for no 54 Bradley Road at rear of, 54, Bradley Road, Bradley.

SHELLEY

SUBMITTED

C and M Hall: single-storey steel frame agricultural building to form calf nursery at Woolrow Farm, Roydhouse, Drinkers Lane, Shelley.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Mr & Mrs Blacker: two-storey side extension at 50, Far Bank, Shelley

HOLMFIRTH

SUBMITTED

Mr & Mrs Gaunt: non material amendment to previous application 2017/93787 for demolition of existing dwelling and detached dwelling with subterranean swimming pool (amended description) at The Grange, Fearnley Lane, Holmfirth.

Muslin Hall Garage Ltd: variation condition 2 (plans) on previous permission 2016/92057 for extension to existing car park and formation of new access to lower ground at Muslin Hall Garage, New Mill Road, Wooldale, Holmfirth.

Mr & Mrs Sandwell: dormer window to rear, alterations to existing dormer window to front and internal alterations at 21 Bellgreave Avenue, New Mill, Holmfirth.

G Pearson: single-storey rear extension and garage with store below at 147 Huddersfield Road, Meltham, Holmfirth.

Mr Umbers: tree works to tree preservation order 25/94 at The Barn, Huddersfield Road, Thongsbridge, Holmfirth.

B Jiles: single-storey side and rear extension and extension to raised patio at 19, Spring Lane, Holmfirth.

APPROVED

K Steel: works to trees tree preservation order 06/98 at Wells And Moorhouse Cars And Commercial Spares, Bent Ley Road, Meltham, Holmfirth.

Mr Thorpe: listed building consent for attached dwelling and alterations to existing dwelling (within a conservation area) at 141A, Church Street, Netherthong, Holmfirth.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

D Nagy: single-storey rear and side extension at 34 Oakes Avenue, Brockholes, Holmfirth.

D Elsy: single-storey extension to front and side and demolition of existing conservatory at 4 Rosegarth Avenue, Wooldale, Holmfirth.

Carolyn Booth: single-storey rear extension at Garith, 33 Oldfield Road, Honley, Holmfirth.

J Williams: detached garage following demolition of existing garage (within a conservation area) at 22 Greenway, Honley, Holmfirth.

R E Taylor: two-storey side extension and demolition of existing garage at 2 Intake Farm, Marlbeck Close, Honley, Holmfirth.

Peter Carr: formation of an external seating area off Market Walk on west bank of River Holme at Picture Drome Holmfirth (within a conservation area) at Picturedrome, Market Walk, Holmfirth.

HUDDERSFIELD

SUBMITTED

Michael Flynn-Daly: dormer window to rear and raising of ridge height at 14 Suffolk Rise, Huddersfield.

London Property Investments: prior approval for change of use from office (B1) to 20 student apartments (within a Conservation Area) at 1 Lord Street, Huddersfield.

APPROVED

Brook and Learoyd Ltd: listed building consent for alterations to convert upper floors to nine student apartments, installation of stairs and lift and external alterations (within conservation area) at Brook And Learoyd Ltd: 5, Chancery Lane, Huddersfield.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Brook and Learoyd Ltd: alterations to convert upper floors to 9 student apartments, installation of stairs and lift and external alterations (Listed Building and within a conservation area) at Brook And Learoyd Ltd, 5, Chancery Lane, Huddersfield.

WITHDRAWN

M Placks & D Altman: alterations to convert 2 shop units and 1 student cluster flat to 8 student apartments (within a conservation area) at 13-15, Southgate, Huddersfield.

GOLCAR

SUBMITTED

A Kitson: single-storey extensions and alterations to convert garage to living accommodation at 91 Arthur Street, Golcar.

Chris Friend: single-storey rear extension at 9 Clough Head, Slaithwaite Gate, Bolster Moor, Golcar.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Mr & Mrs Westacott: single-storey rear extension at 15 Vineyard, Golcar.

SALENDINE NOOK

SUBMITTED

A Maksoud: two-storey front extension at 1, Dunsmore Drive, Salendine Nook.

CROSLAND MOOR

SUBMITTED

M Tariw: 2 semi-detached dwellings adj, 18 Ivy Street, Crosland Moor.

T Makhdoom: extensions and alterations to one dwelling to form three dwellings at 18 Ivy Street, Crosland Moor.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

I Anwar: single-storey front extension at 333, Blackmoorfoot Road, Crosland Moor.

ALMONDBURY

SUBMITTED

G Brown: replacement dwelling at 7 Lumb Lane, Almondbury.

Mr & Mrs Riddese: reserved matters application pursuant to outline permission 2017/93908 for detached dormer bungalow adj, 66, Benomley Road, Almondbury.

MARSDEN

SUBMITTED

John Crowther: certificate of lawfulness for existing single-storey extension at 2 Rectory Close, Marsden.

DEFERRED

S B Homes: Ltd demolition of former fire station and 24 two bedroom flats, two single bedroom flats and one dwelling, associated parking, new vehicular access and landscaping (within a conservation area) at Marsden Fire Station, Manchester Road, Marsden.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

A Shaw: single-storey and two-storey side extensions and formation of new vehicular access at Mount Pleasant Barn, Spring Head Lane, Marsden.

ARMITAGE BRIDGE

SUBMITTED

David Hirst: works to trees in conservation area at St Paul’s Church, Armitage Road, Armitage Bridge.

NEWSOME

SUBMITTED

S Marshall: single-storey rear extension, dormer extension and alterations to roof to form first-floor accommodation and formation of vehicular access at 160, Newsome Road South, Newsome.

TAYLOR HILL

SUBMITTED

Stuart Developments: three dwellings on land at Chapel Street, Taylor Hill.

EDGERTON

SUBMITTED

A Dann IES Management Ltd: works to trees in conservation area at Ellerslie House, Queens Road, Edgerton.

APPROVED

Mark Rowe: works to trees in Conservation area at Beck House, 1 Sunnyside, Edgerton.

KIRKHEATON

SUBMITTED

M J Electrical: variation of condition 2 (plans) on previous application 2017/93102 for two detached dwellings and detached garages pm Land Off, Stoney Ford Lane, Kirkheaton.

MIRFIELD

SUBMITTED

A Knapton: single story and dormer extensions at 13, Manor Park, Mirfield.

C Cooper: single-storey rear and side extension and detached garage at 31, Fenton Street, Mirfield.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Orange Design Studio: installation of replacement shop front at 59a, Huddersfield Road, Mirfield.

APPROVED

Orange Design Studio: illuminated sign at 59a, Huddersfield Road, Mirfield.

BIRKBY

SUBMITTED

M Shafat: change of use of existing unit(s) from storage and distribution (B8) to taxi booking office (Sui Generis) with associated operational changes at Unit and Yard off Miln Road, Birkby.

FLOCKTON

SUBMITTED

Mr & Mrs Michael: non material amendment to previous permission 2018/90733 for single-storey front extension and canopy at 60C, Barnsley Road, Flockton.

MARSH

SUBMITTED

Gavin Moss: Kirklees Forestry work to trees – tree preservation order 08/98 at 8 Lockwood Close, Marsh.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Cognita Schools Ltd, C/O Agent: two ancillary buildings at Huddersfield Grammar School, Luck Lane, Marsh.

EMLEY

SUBMITTED

V Walker: formation of riding arena at Cross Lane Farm, 1, Common Lane, Emley.

Mr I Allen: tree works to tree preservation order 10/97 at 7, Grange Drive, Emley.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

E Waring: single-storey side extension at 48, Church Street, Emley.

SLAITHWAITE

SUBMITTED

A Neillings: listed building consent for replacement roof at Holme Head, West Slaithwaite Road, Slaithwaite.

S B Homes: dwelling at 20, Howgate Road, Slaithwaite.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Timothy Pratchett: dwelling with part submerged garage. Formation of retaining gabions and associated external works and demolition of existing barn at Lower Bradshaw, Bradshaw Lane, Slaithwaite.

BIRDS EDGE

SUBMITTED

I Bowker: shed and installation of Juliet balcony to rear at Willan House, Penistone Road, Birds Edge.

LINDLEY

SUBMITTED

Ink Spot Bars Ltd: change of use from class A1 (shops) to A4 (drinking establishments) at 70A, Acre Street, Lindley.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Mr Woodhead: extensions and alterations at 5, Southway, Lindley.

Michael Lee: detached dwelling and garage (within a Conservation Area) at The Lodge, 34, Daisy Lea Lane, Lindley.

J Greenwood: alterations to convert second floor to extended living accommodation at 37, Kirkwood Drive, Lindley.

APPROVED

Persimmon Homes Ltd: advertisement consent for 2 non-illuminated fascia signs and 6 flag poles on Land Off, Crosland Road, Lindley.

FIXBY

SUBMITTED

J Virk: non material amendment to previous permission 2017/92494 for extensions and alterations at 14, Broomfield Road, Fixby.

Mc Lagan Investments: installation of 2 internally illuminated fascia signs and 2 non illuminated panel signs at Asda Stores, Bradford Road, Fixby.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Iain Shelton: single-storey side extension at 32, Netherwood Close, Fixby.

EDGERTON

SUBMITTED

Mr Ahmed: variation condition 2 (plans) on previous permission 2017/94332 for one detached dwelling on Land to rear of, 52 and 54, Mountjoy Road, Edgerton.

SCAPEGOAT HILL

SUBMITTED

Messrs Holliday and Jackson: single-storey rear extensions at 8 & 10, High Street, Scapegoat Hill.

NETHERTON

SUBMITTED

Hinchliffe Partnership LLP: non material amendment to previous permission 2013/93010 for farm shop, butchers and restaurant with first-floor function room and offices, formation of car parking and landscaping at Sunnyside Farm, Netherton Moor Road, Netherton.

PADDOCK

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Urban Properties: Change of use of former public house to offices with external and internal alterations, including shutters at Living Accommodation, Ship Inn, Market Street, Paddock.

DENBY DALE

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Z Hinchliffe & Sons: warehouse unit extension (B2 and B8 use) at Hartcliffe Mills, 431, Wakefield Road, Denby Dale.

APPROVED

David Dickinson: certificate of lawfulness for proposed single-storey rear extension at 10, Leak Hall Crescent, Denby Dale.

CUMBERWORTH

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Emma Holmes, C/o Agent@ extension and alterations to convert garage to dog boarding kennels at Spring Head Farm, Windmill Lane, Cumberworth.

MOLDGREEN

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

G Turner: change of use from licensed premises to extend living accommodation at Moldgreen Top Club, 15, Church Street, Moldgreen.

KIRKBURTON

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Gregg Doughty: formation of dropped kerb at 46, Penistone Road, Kirkburton.

STOCKSMOOR

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

James Wood: two-storey and first-floor extensions and internal alterations at 1, Cross Lane, Stocksmoor.

MILNSBRIDGE

REFUSED

William Marshall, George Marshall, Edward Marshall & James Marshall: outline application for residential development at Britannia Road, Milnsbridge.