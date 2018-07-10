The video will start in 8 Cancel

Here are recent planning applications so you can see what’s happening in your area.

Alongside the usual small extensions and tree preservation orders there is a plan to install control barriers to the car park at Golcar Junior, Infant and Nursery School, Manor Road, Golcar.

And in Cleckheaton there is a proposal to extend a miniature railway, station platform and turntable at Royds Park Railway on Bradford Road, Rawfolds.

The plans are from June 25, 2018.

DEWSBURY

SUBMITTED

K Khan - single-storey rear extension. The extension projects 6m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 4m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 3m at 9 Fir Avenue, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.

K Hamid - single-storey front extension at 50 Whitley Road, Thornhill, Dewsbury.

M Azeem - single-storey rear extension. The extension projects 5m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 4m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.5m at 12 Stoney Bank Street, Scout Hill, Dewsbury.

M Khan - porch to front at 20 Garden Street, Ravensthorpe.

M Muzaffar - extensions at 189 Ravenshouse Road, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury.

Animal Trust Ltd - change of use from retail/showroom to veterinary clinic at 1-27 Railway Street, Dewsbury.

Thornhill Dental - change of use from vacant dwelling to dental surgery, demolition of two-storey rear extension, rear extensions and front single-storey extension, formation of access ramp with associated external and internal alterations at Thornhill Dental Surgery, 4-8 Edge Lane, Thornhill, Dewsbury.

Hyder Living - demolition of existing dwelling and four dwellings at 1 Ouzelwell Lane, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury.

M Khan - single-storey extensions at 28 Garden Crescent, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

S A Kothia - first-floor Juliet balcony at 45 Old Mill View, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury.

S Afsar - formation of vehicular access at 800 Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe.

M Shabir - rear extension at 17 Lee Street, Ravensthorpe.

REFUSED

Noreen Akhtar - works to tree under tree preservation order 06/92 at 11 Pickard Way, Dewsbury.

A Dadipatel - single and two-storey extensions (including terrace), widening of vehicular entrance and new gates (within a conservation area) and demolition of existing garage at 14 Park Road, Westborough, Dewsbury.

MIRFIELD

SUBMITTED

Yorkshire Property Estates Ltd - outline application for residential development including means of access to the site north of Old Bank Road, Mirfield (63 dwellings) at land off Old Bank Road, Mirfield.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Ralph Sutcliffe - single-storey rear extension at 6 Sands Lane, Mirfield.

A Gallant - detached dwelling with integral garage at 81 Towngate, Mirfield.

N Andrews - rear dormer at 22A Coppin Hall Lane, Mirfield.

APPROVED

Colin Brown - works to trees under tree preservation order 10/02 at 75 Towngate, Mirfield.

NETHERTON

SUBMITTED

A Broughton - gazebo to rear at 26 Marten Drive, Netherton.

APPROVED

Hinchliffe Partnership LLP - non material amendment to previous permission 2013/93010 for farm shop, butchers and restaurant with first-floor function room and offices, formation of car parking and landscaping at Sunnyside Farm, Netherton Moor Road, Netherton.

DALTON

SUBMITTED

M Slack - single-storey rear extension. The extension projects 6m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 4m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 3m at 6 Dalton Green Lane, Dalton.

SLS Architects Ltd - alterations to convert garage to living accommodation at 34 Briarfield Gardens, Dalton.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

N Naveed - single-storey rear extension at 36 Kirkstone Avenue, Dalton.

ALMONDBURY

SUBMITTED

A and J Dyson - change of use from dwellinghouse to mixed use dwellinghouse and training centre (within a conservation area) at Thorpe Grange Manor, Thorpe Lane, Almondbury.

Mr and Mrs Burn - single-storey rear extension at 77 Benomley Road, Almondbury.

Philip Smith - alterations to convert garage to living accommodation and formation of front and side windows at 28 Helted Way, Almondbury.

G Corkill - single-storey extension and demolition of existing extension at 47 Stirley Hill, Almondbury.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

J Robertson - garage/car port /log store building with associated external works and demolition of existing garage (within a conservation area and within the curtilage of a listed building) at 29-31 St Helen’s Gate, Almondbury.

Mr Flowers - rendering of dwelling and new stone facing on porch at 16 Almondbury Close, Almondbury.

APPROVED

Charles Haygarth - certificate of lawfulness for proposed single-storey side extension at 62 Thorpe Lane, Almondbury.

HOLMFIRTH

SUBMITTED

Eliston Homes Ltd, C/o Agent - non material amendment to previous permission 2017/91216 for variation of condition 2 (plans) on previous permission 2015/93001 for conversion and extensions of offices and coach house to form two dwellings and three dwellings at Woodville, Calf Hill Road, Holmfirth.

Mr and Mrs Pashley - installation of Juliet Balcony to rear at 301 Cliff Road, Wooldale, Holmfirth.

T Kirk - single-storey earth sheltered extension at T Kirk Forestry, Cross Gate Road, Holmfirth.

A Witterick - listed building consent for replacement front door at 1-2 Whinney Bank Cottages, Winney Bank Lane, Holmfirth.

Amy Wray - two-storey side extension with integral garage and alterations at Sandown, The Crescent, New Mill, Holmfirth.

T Kirk - prior notification for change of use from agricultural building to one dwelling and associated operational development at Elysium Barn, Copthurst Road, Cartworth Moor, Holmfirth.

Upperthong Cricket Club - non material amendment to previous permission 2014/94005 for changing rooms, extension to existing clubhouse and surfacing of parking area at Upperthong Cricket Club, Dean Road, Upperthong, Holmfirth.

APPROVED

M Pinfold - illuminated sign (within a conservation area) at Norridge Bottom, Holmfirth.

R Hinchliffe - agricultural notification for building on Land Off Hill Lane, Upperthong, Holmfirth

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Mr and Mrs Boocock - single-storey side extension at 41 Moorbrook Mill Drive, New Mill, Holmfirth.

M Pinfold - restoration, rebuilding and conversion of derelict workshop buildings to food and drink and gallery (within a conservation area) at Norridge Bottom, Holmfirth.

Mr and Mrs Travis - extension to garage at 90 Greenfield Road, Holmfirth.

Minerva SIPP - internal and external alterations and fire escape (listed building within a Conservation Area) at 28 Victoria Street, Holmfirth.

S Smith - side extension with rooms in roofspace and internal alterations at 19 Dobb Top Road, Holmfirth.

M Conmey - extensions and alterations to former coal yard building to form dwelling at former coal yard, Kirk Bridge Lane, Holmfirth.

S Bartys - dormer to rear at 35 Brockholes Lane, Brockholes, Holmfirth.

Eastman Staples Ltd - alterations to convert church to two holiday let cottages at St Andrews Church, Miry Lane, Thongsbridge, Holmfirth.

LINDLEY

SUBMITTED

Persimmon Homes (West Yorkshire) Ltd - nine dwellings Land off, Crosland Road, Lindley.

Devonshires Solicitors - confirmation of compliance of conditions on previous permission 2007/90303 for reserved matters application for 97 dwellings and apartments with integral garages and parking at Plover Mills, Plover Road, Lindley, Huddersfield.

M Lee - swimming pool and gym ancillary to dwelling approved under 2018/62/90731/W (within a conservation area) on land adjacent to The Lodge, 34 Daisy Lea Lane, Lindley.

CLAYTON WEST

SUBMITTED

S Barrans - two-storey and first-floor side extension at 21 Vinery Close, Clayton West.

S Johnstone - works to trees under tree preservation order 03/08 at 50 Victoria Street, Clayton West.

MARSDEN

SUBMITTED

Mr King - storage building with decked balcony and glass balustrade above at 1 Bank Bottom Terrace, Manchester Road, Marsden.

Mr and Mrs Haigh - extensions and alterations at Upyonda House, Manchester Road, Marsden.

APPROVED

Joanne Jones - listed building consent for replacement windows (within a conservation area) at The Inner Hey, Manchester Road, Marsden.

SOUTH CROSLAND

SUBMITTED

S Rodgers - single-storey extension (within a conservation area) at 32 Midway, South Crosland.

SCISSETT

SUBMITTED

Mark Mitchell Garden Services - works to tree at Scissett Mount, Busker Lane, Scissett.

MELTHAM

SUBMITTED

L Thornton - detached garages with storage above at Rushgrove Cottage, Slaithwaite Road, Meltham.

R and M Drury - single-storey rear extension and internal and external alterations at 34 Hall Close, Meltham.

D Fruttauro - rear balcony at 46A Mill Moor Road, Meltham.

S Bray - change of use of private stables to livery and enlargement of menage at stables off Red Lane, Meltham.

Andrew Smith - certificate of lawfulness for proposed installation of new window opening to front at 52 Heather Road, Meltham.

Mr J Calvin - works to trees under tree preservation order 21/95 at 175 Huddersfield Road, Meltham.

GOLCAR

SUBMITTED

Mr and Mrs Thorpe - single-storey rear extension at 18 Pastures Way, Golcar.

Golcar Junior Infant and Nursery School - installation of control barriers to the car park at Golcar Junior, Infant and Nursery School, Manor Road, Golcar.

John Crawford - two dwellings at land to rear of 330 Leymoor Road, Golcar, Huddersfield.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Mr and Mrs Smith - single-storey rear extension (within a conservation area) at 9 Fullwood Drive, Golcar.

LEPTON

SUBMITTED

Matthew Corbett - single-storey front, side and rear extensions, dormers and alterations to roof height at 245 Rowley Lane, Lepton.

FLOCKTON

SUBMITTED

Charles Church (West Yorkshire) - five dwellings (modified proposal) on Land Off, Barnsley Road, Flockton.

S Littlewood - outline application for detached dwelling at rear of 1 Park Side, Flockton.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

The Board of Trustees NCMME - outline application for stable (within a conservation area) at National Coal Mining Museum for England, Caphouse Colliery, New Road, Flockton, Wakefield.

APPROVED

Mr and Mrs Michael - non material amendment to previous permission 2018/90733 for single-storey front extension and canopy at 60C Barnsley Road, Flockton.

WATERLOO

SUBMITTED

T Durry - alterations to convert integral garage to extended living accommodation at 104 Penistone Road, Waterloo.

HALL BOWER

SUBMITTED

Victoria Pimm - two-storey side and rear extensions at 154 Hall Bower Lane, Hall Bower.

HIGHBURTON

SUBMITTED

Christopher Peatfield - variation of conditions 2 (plans) and 12 (construction traffic) on previous application 2016/93688 for 97 dwellings along with associated access, drainage works, landscaping and public open space at land south of Burton Acres Lane, Highburton.

BOLSTER MOOR

SUBMITTED

Victoria Wetton - listed building consent for alterations to detached garage at 2 Headwall Green, Bolster Moor.

STOCKSMOOR

SUBMITTED

Mr and Mrs Clarke - agricultural building at Birch House, 1 Birks Lane, Stocksmoor.

T McGloughlin - extensions and alterations to existing dwelling at 5 Shepley Road, Stocksmoor.

EDGERTON

SUBMITTED

Mrs L Holdsworth - tree works in conservation area at 20 Talbot Avenue, Edgerton.

W Ghaffar – extensions at 13 Edgerton Green, Edgerton.

SKELMANTHORPE

SUBMITTED

Craig Wood - two-storey side and single-storey rear and front extensions and alterations of roof at 14 New Lane, Skelmanthorpe.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

M Robinson - change of use of ground floor and lower ground floor to hairdressers, first-floor to remain residential at 19 Commercial Road, Skelmanthorpe.

HUDDERSFIELD

SUBMITTED

University of Huddersfield - non material amendment to previous permission 2017/92235 for new education building with the associated landscaping at Barbara Hepworth Building, Queen Street South, Huddersfield.

SHELLEY

SUBMITTED

Amy Oldham - two-storey rear extension at 69 Huddersfield Road, Shelley.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

S Chambers - two-storey front extension at The Lodge, Shelley Woodhouse Lane, Shelley.

T Lodge - two-storey extension at 4 Woodhouse, Shelley Woodhouse Lane, Shelley.

BIRKBY

SUBMITTED

A Amjad - double garage to side and two-storey side and first-floor rear extension (within a conservation area) at 16 Beechfield Road, Birkby.

UPPER DENBY

SUBMITTED

Alex Ellmenreich - single-storey rear extension and porch to front (within a conservation area) at 9 Bank Lane, Upper Denby.

CLECKHEATON

SUBMITTED

Northern Powergrid Ltd - modular switch room building off Snelsins Lane, Cleckheaton.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

A Mitchell - extension of existing miniature railway, station platform and turntable at Royds Park Railway, Bradford Road, Rawfolds, Cleckheaton.

APPROVED

E Hudson - certificate of lawfulness for proposed rear dormer window at 6 Victoria Terrace, Gladstone Street, Cleckheaton.

BRADLEY

SUBMITTED

Mark Pogson - Certificate of lawfulness for creation of two dormer window roof extensions within existing roofspace. At 430 Bradley Road, Bradley.

CUMBERWORTH

SUBMITTED

T Magennis - single-storey rear extension. The extension projects 5.1m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 3.9m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.4m at 8 Bluehills Lane, Lower Cumberworth.

A E Tinker and Sons - extensions to existing agricultural building at Spring Head Farm, Windmill Lane, Cumberworth.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Mr and Mrs Sisson-Pell - double garage at 85 Barnsley Road, Upper Cumberworth.

CROSLAND MOOR

SUBMITTED

C Brady - certificate of lawfulness for single-storey rear extension at 13 Battye Avenue, Crosland Moor.

Nick Thornton - advertisement consent for 1 non illuminated sign at Moor End Academy, Dryclough Road, Crosland Moor.

HONLEY

SUBMITTED

M H Mitchell, R H Mitchell, J S Mitchell - outline application for residential development on Land at Westcroft, Honley.

Mrs Bentham - works to tree in conservation area at 5 Mag Bridge, Honley.

Charles Greaves - fence and alterations to driveway at 47 Meltham Road, Honley.

D and J Crowther - single-storey rear extension. The extension projects 4m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 3.6m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.5m at 1 Moorside Road, Honley.

HECKMONDWIKE

SUBMITTED

Noreen Akhtar - two-storey side and rear extensions, single-storey front extension and dormer to front at 47 Harewood Avenue, Heckmondwike.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

M Fuzail - two-storey side and single-storey rear extensions and demolition of existing garage and rear extension at 41 Russell Close, Heckmondwike.

LONGWOOD

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

P Wheldon - outline application for five dwellings at rear of 77 Prospect Road, Longwood.

APPROVED

K Charlton - listed building consent for replacement windows at 22 Church Street, Longwood.

SCOUT HILL

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

WSG Property (Holdings) Ltd - conversion of former fire station to 4 residential apartments and office and factory outlet at Former Fire Station, Huddersfield Road, Scout Hill.

SLAITWHAITE

SUBMITTED

Helen Berry - studio/store for domestic use at 4 Delves Cottage, The White House, Delves Gate, Slaithwaite.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Emma O’Connor - installation of UPVC double glazed windows (within a conservation area) at Slaithwaite Post Office, 11 Lewisham Road, Slaithwaite.

G Collier - rear extension and conversion of garage to living space and formation of additional parking spaces at 34 Meadow Lane, Slaithwaite.

EDGERTON

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Khela Developments - alterations to convert existing garages and first-floor studio into self contained accommodation (within a Conservation Area) at Stoneleigh Mews, Bryan Road, Edgerton.

FENAY BRIDGE

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

B Elliott Property Ltd - change of use of top floor from office to hairdressers at Elliots Estates Ltd, 25 Fenay Bridge Road, Fenay Bridge.

M Tolley - single-storey extension and alterations to existing dormers and demolition of existing garage at 4 Fenay Bankside, Fenay Bridge.

FARNLEY TYAS

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

R Wood - extension and alterations to convert barn to dwelling (within a conservation area) adjacent 20 Manor Road, Farnley Tyas.

SALENDINE NOOK

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Randeep Dawett - new dwelling and demolition of existing bungalow at 176 Laund Road, Salendine Nook.

Ms D Chinn - attached garage to side at 154 Laund Road, Salendine Nook.

LOCKWOOD

SUBMITTED

Mr A Patel - single-storey rear extension, dormer window to rear and porch to front, formation of retaining wall and associated works at 23 Spa Wood Top, Whitehead Lane, Lockwood.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

David Brown Santasalo - engineering building and associated works; demolition of existing building at David Brown Gear Systems, Park Gear Works, Park Road, Lockwood.

DENBY DALE

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

D Dickinson - single-storey rear extension at 10 Leak Hall Crescent, Denby Dale.

SHEEPRIDGE

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

D Govindram - alterations to convert two flats into one dwelling including extension, lean-to roof and installation of new windows and doors at 94 Sheepridge Road, Sheepridge.

KIRKBURTON

APPROVED

J Smith - works to tree in conservation area at 2A Garner Lane, Kirkburton.

BIRDSEDGE

APPROVED

Jack Short - work to tree preservation order(s) 21/16 at Fairleigh Farm, Penistone Road, Birds Edge.

BIRCHENCLIFFE

SUBMITTED

N G Lee, C/o Agent - outline application for residential development adjacent 208 Yew Tree Road, Birchencliffe.