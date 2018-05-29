Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

HOLMFIRTH

SUBMITTED

ADP Architecture & Design Ltd construction of non-illuminated signs (within a Conservation Area) at The Old Police Station, 16, Bridge Lane, Holmfirth.

D Worthington single-storey rear extension (within a conservation area) at 15A, Town Gate, Upperthong, Holmfirth.

G Moss, Kirklees Forestry works to trees in CA at St Marys Church, St Mary’s Square, Honley, Holmfirth .

M Hardy single-storey rear extension at 1, Hepworth Road, Jackson Bridge, Holmfirth.

Mr & Mrs R Butterfield listed building consent for construction of extensions and alterations including related landscape works, Wolfstones Heights, Wolfstones Road, Netherthong, Holmfirth.

Darren Hargreaves first-floor extension at 32 , River Holme View, Brockholes, Holmfirth.

J Wass detached double garage at Horsfield House, Cartworth Road, Holmfirth.

Mr & Mrs Boocock single-storey side extension at 41, Moorbrook Mill Drive, New Mill, Holmfirth.

H Falconion two-storey rear extension at Grass Croft, Holmfirth Road, New Mill, Holmfirth.

A Falkingham single-storey extension at Moorfield House Farm, Bradshaw Road, Honley, Holmfirth.

Colders Lane Developments Ltd 3 detached dwellings with integral garages and demolition of existing bungalow at 65, Colders Lane, Meltham, Holmfirth.

APPROVED

A Nutton, Holmfield Properties replacement dwelling and detached garage and demolition of existing dwelling at Wood Bungalow, Cliff Road, Holmfirth.

WITHDRAWN

Holy Trinity Church listed building consent for formation of courtyard access ramp (within a Conservation Area) Holy Trinity Church, Town Gate, Holmfirth.

KIRKBURTON

SUBMITTED

N Mosley two storey rear extension at Nordia, 98, Penistone Road, Kirkburton

S Wright demolition of existing out buildings and detached building to create dwelling forming annex accommodation associated with 97, Linfit Lane, Kirkburton.

OUTLANE

SUBMITTED

K Carr outbuilding to rear at 2, Spring Head Farm, 988, New Hey Road, Outlane.

KIRKHEATON

SUBMITTED

C Pollard single-storey rear extension at 14, Newbury Walk, Kirkheaton.

D Kingston two storey rear extension (within a Conservation Area) at 18A, North Road, Kirkburton.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

I Higham first-floor side extension at 61, Heaton Moor Road, Kirkheaton.

MIRFIELD

SUBMITTED

A Milner construction of two storey side extension at 47, Northway, Mirfield.

S Shaw construction of electric gates at 1-14, Greenside Court, Mirfield.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

DRA Property and Lettings Ltd change of use from ground floor shop to beauty salon, shop and domestic garage space at 9, Knowl Road, Mirfield.

E Ryan single-storey front extension at 7, Bronte Grove, Mirfield.

APPROVED

B Robinson notification for prior approval for change of use from financial services (A2) to restaurant/cafe (A3) at Natwest, 132, Huddersfield Road, Mirfield.

REFUSED

J Mawi extension to ground floor store with apartment above at 36, Calder Road, Lower Hopton, Mirfield.

ALMONDBURY

SUBMITTED

M Iqbalm rear dormers and single-storey front extension with terrace above at 252 & 254, Almondbury Bank, Almondbury.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

P Earnshaw single-storey extension to rear (within a Conservation Area) at 44, Blacksmiths Fold, Almondbury.

Mr & Mrs Fozard front extension and alterations to greenhouse/utility room to form sun room/utility room at 73, Almondbury Bank, Almondbury.

REFUSED

Mr & Mrs Burn single-storey rear extension. The extension projects 3.5m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 3m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.4m at 77, Benomley Road, Almondbury.

HUDDERSFIELD

SUBMITTED

P Simpkins log cabin and extension of play area (within a Conservation Area) at Huddersfield Petanque Club, Greenhead Park, Park Drive, Huddersfield.

Mr Saeed alterations to convert ground floor living accommodation to newsagents (within a Conservation Area) at 3, St John’s Road, Huddersfield.

Jesuseun Jaiyesimi change of use of first-floor from B1 (Business Use) to D1 (Non residential Institution (Place of Worship) at Melbourne Works, 8, Firth Street, Huddersfield.

Clear Channel UK construction of digital advertising unit at 0703-5012 Static Paper Advertising Unit, Bradley Mills Road, Huddersfield.

Ian Burkinshaw listed building consent for replacement of 12 windows at Hall Bower Club, 53, Hall Bower, Huddersfield.

SIG PLC installation of two vent grills to north face of building at Q M Industrial Estate, Unit 6 & 7, Old Fieldhouse Lane, Huddersfield

APPROVED

Berkley Square Common Investment Fund Li works to trees tree preservation order 29/17 at Newey And Eyre Ltd Unit 25, The Ringway Centre, Beck Road, Huddersfield.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Deli Bites change of use of ground floor to hot food take away at 53, Colne Road, Huddersfield.

GOLCAR

SUBMITTED

Cook Construction Ltd two detached dwellings at Land next to 125-131, Radcliffe Road, Golcar.

SHEPLEY

SUBMITTED

Holmfirth Cars Ltd change of use from selling used caravans to selling used cars and construction of commercial building at Holmfirth Cars Ltd, Holmfirth Road, Shepley.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Mr & Mrs R Griffin two storey side extension and dormers to front at 6, Derwin Avenue, Stocksmoor, Shepley.

DEWSBURY

SUBMITTED

N Rahoof two storey side extension and front porch at 68, Knowles Hill Road, Dewsbury.

S Patel single-storey rear extension. The extension projects 5m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 4m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.5m at 89, Ravensthorpe Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury.

B & Q advertisement consent for installation of 18 non-illuminated signs and 2 illuminated signs at B And Q, Wilton Street, Dewsbury.

M Hashmi single-storey rear extension. The extension projects 5m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 4m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.5 at 45, Ouzelwell Lane, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury.

M Ikram single-storey rear extension. The extension projects 4.5m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 4m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 3m at 96, Low Road, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury.

G Maiwand three-storey rear extension at 79, Overthorpe Road, Thornhill, Dewsbury.

Noreen Akhtar works to tree - tree preservation order 06/92 at 11, Pickard Way, Dewsbury.

D Greaves certificate of lawfulness for proposed construction of dormer extension and alterations from hip to gable roof at 7, Hayson Close, Dewsbury.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

D Wilby single-storey rear and two storey side extension at 37, The Laurels, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury.

Dervish Investments, c/o Agent change of use of former public house (A4) to restaurant at 616, Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.

M Nabsarka construction of single-storey extension at 87, Lees Holm, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury.

M Royce construction of extensions and front and rear dormers at 95, Bywell Road, Dewsbury

REFUSED

S Mahmood two storey front side and rear extension at 10, Moor End Lane, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury.

GRANGE MOOR

SUBMITTED

Robert Kneen agricultural building at land next to Redhouse Farm, Briestfield.

SHELLEY

SUBMITTED

J Killick c/o Agent detached dwelling at 9, Far Bank, Shelley, Huddersfield.

EMLEY

SUBMITTED

Dr Deakin single-storey rear extension at Mouse House, Stringer House Lane, Emley Moor.

Ian Bedford dwelling, 3, Viking Avenue, Emley.

REFUSED

Mr & Mrs Otter extensions at Woodhouse Farmhouse, Woodhouse Lane, Emley.

SLAITHWAITE

SUBMITTED

Emma O’Connor installation of UPVC double glazed windows (within a conservation area) at Slaithwaite Post Office, 11, Lewisham Road, Slaithwaite.

APPROVED

T Auty listed building consent for Installation of double glazed windows at Holme Head, West Slaithwaite Road, Slaithwaite.

THURSTONLAND

SUBMITTED

J Haigh tree work in conservation area at 17, Marsh Hall Lane, Thurstonland.

LINDLEY

SUBMITTED

Kirklees Forestry dead or dangerous tree at Land off Brecon Avenue, Lindley.

Mr A Ali works to trees – tree preservation order 63/92 at The Eden Centre, 31, Acre Street, Lindley.

Valerie Saunders works to tree, - tree preservation order HU1/69 at 27, Gatesgarth Crescent, Lindley.

SHEEPRIDGE

SUBMITTED

Guru Teghbahadur Gudwara change of use of dwelling to community centre and construction of fence at Newhouse Farm, New House Road, Sheepridge, Huddersfield.

TAYLOR HILL

SUBMITTED

R Hall 2 storey and 1st floor side extension at 6, Vickerman Crescent, Taylor Hill.

CROSLAND MOOR

SUBMITTED

Abdul Wahid dormer windows to front and rear, porch to side, new double garage and extension of existing sun room at 4, Dryclough Road, Crosland Moor.

LONGWOOD

SUBMITTED

K Charlton listed building consent for replacement windows at 22, Church Street, Longwood.

BRADLEY

SUBMITTED

A Pollard single-storey rear extension at 30, Grantley Place, Bradley.

MILNSBRIDGE

SUBMITTED

Aspire in the Community work to tree preservation order(s) 10/15 at Rushbrooke House, 106, Royd Street, Milnsbridge.

DENBY DALE

SUBMITTED

Kirklees Council Drainage Team Dead or Dangerous Tree at Brook Meadows, Denby Dale.

SKELMANTHORPE

SUBMITTED

D Laycock single-storey rear extension, extensions to the front entrance bay/porch, dormer window to the side and external alterations at Woodside, Lidgett Lane, Skelmanthorpe.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

L Hilton first-floor extension and associated alterations to existing apartment at 37, Elm Street, Skelmanthorpe.

NETHERTON

SUBMITTED

Richard Hoyle works to trees – tree preservation order 03/14 at 3, Heron Close, Netherton.

HONLEY

SUBMITTED

Caroline Tolman works to trees at Hollin House, 74A, Hall Ing Lane, Honley.

FIXBY

Allan Jagger works to trees - tree preservation order HU4/71 at 9, Cumberland Avenue, Fixby.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Miss Dennis retail pod at Asda Stores, Bradford Road, Fixby.

Mrs M Yasmin single-storey side extension and demolition of garage at 53, Kennedy Avenue, Fixby.

EMLEY MOOR

SUBMITTED

K Summerfield formation of manege (modified proposal) on Land at, Common Lane, Emley Moor.

LOCKWOOD

SUBMITTED

Mr Hussain prior approval for change of use from office (B1) to 13 flats (C3) at first-floor, 236, Lockwood Road, Lockwood.

SALENDINE NOOK

SUBMITTED

Brendan Wood alterations to convert attic to living accommodation and change hip to gable roof at 14, Raw Nook Road, Salendine Nook.

C Armitage certificate of lawfulness for single-storey rear extension at 108 , Moor Hill Road, Salendine Nook.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Mr &Mrs Coyne construction of two storey side and single-storey rear extensions at 20, Wilmar Drive, Salendine Nook.

LEPTON

SUBMITTED

Kirklees Forestry dead or dangerous tree at Rowley Lane Junior Infant And Nursery School, Rowley Lane, Lepton.

LONGWOOD

SUBMITTED

K Bates discharge conditions 6 (waste collection) and 10 (drainage) on previous permission 2015/91113 detached dwelling and garden hut next to 93, Prospect Road, Longwood.

PADDOCK

SUBMITTED

J Thewlis detached dwelling rear of, 10, Longwood Road, Paddock.

BIRKBY

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Mr & Mrs Mullarkey rear dormer window and alterations to convert integral garage to living accommodation at 4, Rose Mount, Birkby.

S Sheraz two storey rear extension (within a conservation area) at 21, Armitage Road, Birkby.

Mohammad Billal detached dwelling (within a conservation area) at land adjacent, 47, Wheathouse Road, Birkby.

ARMITAGE BRIDGE

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

John Brooke & Sons Ltd formation of car park extension (24 spaces) and construction of new footbridge (within a Conservation Area) at Brookes Mill, Armitage Road, Armitage Bridge.

UPPER CUMBERWORTH

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

M Battye single-storey rear and two storey side extensions with rooms in roofspace and internal alterations at The Shielings, 48, Carr Hill Road, Upper Cumberworth.

WATERLOO

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Aldi Stores Ltd installation of new plant equipment at the existing foodstore at Aldi Store, Unit 1, Gallagher Retail Park, Wakefield Road, Waterloo.

DALTON

APPROVED

S Wood certificate of lawfulness for single-storey side extension at 59, Oaklands Drive, Dalton.

LASCELLES HALL

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

G Brown detached garage at 4, Laygarth Drive, Lascelles Hall.

FARTOWN

APPROVED

Kirklees Council installation of a temporary modular building and retention of 2 modular buildings at Birkby Junior School, Mead Street, Fartown.

SALENDINE NOOK

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

C Hallsworth two storey side extension at 508, New Hey Road, Salendine Nook.

UPPER DENBY

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

E Hunt single-storey rear extension at 26, Fairfields, Upper Denby.

LINTHWAITE

WITHDRAWN

R and A Thornton change of use from business premises to one dwelling at Stepping Stones Day Nursery, 16, Waingate, Linthwaite.