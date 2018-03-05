Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees’ biggest shopping centre could be about to grow.

£40m plans to extend the already sprawling retail park by junction 27 of the M62 have emerged.

The developer has estimated about 300 jobs will be created by expanding the shopping centre.

If approved it could boost Kirklees Council’s business rates income by a cool £1m a year.

The proposal is to build eight large units on the other side of Gelderd Road to the majority of the current shopping facilities.

The site, off Bankwood Way, is adjacent to DW Sports and Fitness.

The identities of the retailers proposed has not yet been revealed but the project is sure to bring a host of new brands.

The land is currently occupied by “low grade” industrial tenants, including a pallet business, a car wash and for storage.

In its planning statement, applicant, the Sir Robert Ogden Estate, says: “The proposal would represent a natural extension of the existing retail offer in this location and the presence of large employment uses to the west mean that this site is likely to be the last potential, significant extension to the retail area.”

80 home development in Lindley will cause 'disruption and misery' says councillor

Meanwhile, the Examiner understands plans to demolish a business park between the Showcase cinema and this site could also pave the way for further extension of the retail park.

Kirklees Council recently approved the demolition of a number of units on the Centre 27 Business Park, just round the corner from the proposal.

No application for that site has yet been submitted.

The Examiner recently revealed that plans to create a permanent base for travellers and gypsies on adjacent land off Bankwood Way was being objected to by a host of large firms based at the retail park.

The parent companies of both Showcase Cinema and the Centre 27 Business Park have both contested the idea at the public inquiry into the council’s Local Plan.

More than £200m is spent every year at the Birstall Shopping Park – next to Ikea.

With business booming, the area around what was initially just a McDonald’s, Chiquito’s and a Pizza Hut – known as Centre 27 – is now expanding, with a Smyth’s toy store opened last year.

The huge retail area began to take shape on the back of the first Ikea in Yorkshire, which opened in August 1995.

Junction 27 Retail Park and the area around it is the biggest warehouse shopping site in Yorkshire, featuring major names including Currys/PC World, Barker and Stonehouse, Furniture Village, Harveys, SCS, TGI Fridays, M&S Food, DFS, Toys R Us and Showcase De Luxe Cinema.