Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A first bid to build up to 700 properties on the site of a fireworks factory has been lodged.

Outline plans for the Black Cat Fireworks site in Crosland Moor show the factory site would be transformed with 630 new houses, up to 70 care apartments, a doctors surgery and space for shops, cafes or restaurants.

Access to the site would be off Blackmoorfoot Road and Felks Stile Road.

Part of the land earmarked for development is the existing fireworks storage and distribution compound, and part is agricultural land.

It was late last year the Examiner revealed that the iconic Black Cat Fireworks is looking to move on after 100 years on the site.

The fireworks firm does not own the site, and the land owners Empire Knight Group want to create a large development featuring hundreds of homes, a care home for the elderly and open community areas.

In January councillors got their first look at plans to build 700 homes on the site and were shown designs for how the housing could look .

Councillors told the land owner that while they would like to see the site developed, it would raise traffic issues on Manchester Road and nearby villages, plus it may need its own school and other amenities.

The planning application says: “The site has the potential to be a distinctive and desirable residential neighbourhood of up to 700 dwellings set within an attractive landscape with enhanced accessibility to the wider area.

“The incorporation of an extra care facility will help to promote social diversity within the new development.

“The proposed neighbourhood is structured around two linear parks providing enhanced connectivity through the development and out to the wider landscape.”

The developer says they made changes to the plans after getting feedback from residents and councillors.

The latest plans include a small community hub, extra buffer planting between the new build and current housing, and moving the green space to create two substantial green links.

Do you want news alerts on Whatsapp? The Examiner has launched a Whatsapp group to help make sure you don't miss a news break or big story. If you'd like to receive alerts text NEWS to 07833 287309 . Then add the number to your contacts as 'Examiner'. Your phone number won't be shared.

One would connect the proposed village green to the natural play area and one connecting the extra care facility to the green belt area.

The application is set to be determined by Kirklees Council and is open to public comments.