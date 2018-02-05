Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Talks about a new motorway junction serving Huddersfield are set to take place this month.

Highways England has confirmed that the West Yorkshire Combined Authority has requested a joint “Junction 24a” meeting between Highways England and a number of key stakeholders this month.

Just weeks ago Highways England told the Examiner: “We have previously undertaken studies to look at the viability of a junction 24a. However, we are not currently working on any proposals for a junction at this location.”

However, the Combined Authority has included such plans in the West Yorkshire Plus Transport Fund – its ambitious scheme to boost roads and rail – and they are keen to keep such a plan on the table.

As such, Highways England has told the Examiner they “remain happy to endorse further feasibility study work should that be how the proposers wish to proceed... at this time, our own work on the proposal has come to a suitable end point, with the benefits analysis work not yet having been concluded by the Authorities/WYCA.”

Highways England explored far more than just a new Junction 24a. They looked at other options to improve access to between Huddersfield and the M62.

Among the ideas given consideration were:

Junction 23: Highways England looked at an eastbound on-slip.

A brief study found east-facing slips does not “directly target problem areas” and is “remote from future development aspirations.”

Current Junction 24: Highways England looked at various options including a “fully signalised junction” (traffic lights) on the slip roads; an exit link from the northern roundabout to the A629 (Calderdale Way); a westbound off slip-road to the A643 west (Lindley Moor Road area).

Proposed Junction 24a: Ideas considered included a full diamond (on/off slip road) at the A641; east-facing slip-road from the A641; a westbound off slip link to the A641.

Such a plan would involve “significant construction and environmental impact” and that further work is needed to see if the benefits it would bring outweigh the cost, the impact on noise, air quality and ancient woodland.

Junction 25: roundabout signals; dedicated left-turns from the A644 north to eastbound on-slip; and from westbound on-slip to the A644 south.

Highways England’s feasibility study found that improving the current Junction 24 and introducing signals on the slip-roads would “minimise property loss and lane take but have lower benefits in terms of increasing junction capacity and supporting development.”

The study shows that a new Junction 24a would “present higher environmental impacts and property loss/land take” but it would do more for increasing capacity and support wider regional development.

The study adds: “Based on the work undertaken to date, there is evidence that, by increasing the capacity and traffic flow in the area, incidents such as shunts and side swipes may be reduced.”