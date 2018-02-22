Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans have been revealed for 17 homes to be built on land in the Colne Valley.

The 1.8-acre site off Gillroyd Lane in Linthwaite, has been bought by Marsden-based housebuilder SB Homes.

The site, which was sold in December by Huddersfield estate agent Wm Sykes, already has outline planning permission for 20 dwellings.

SB Homes has submitted revised proposals for 15 detached and two semi-detached stone-built homes.

The plans — for three and four bedroom properties — have been drawn up by Dewsbury-based architectural practice Martin Walsh Residential.

If they are approved, SB Homes will start work on the site in September, with completion expected in 2019.

Stephen Byram, managing director of SB Homes, said: “We’ve worked in partnership with renowned architects Martin Walsh Residential to submit plans which we believe are simultaneously sympathetic to current homeowners in the locality, as well as fulfilling a real need for quality homes in the area.

“We’ve reduced the number of homes on the site which also means that the external areas are spacious.”

SB Homes is currently developing Empire works, a 70-home site in Slaithwaite village centre. Just seven apartments remain in phase two while phase three – a selection of three bedroom homes – is set to be released in the next few months.

Mr Byram said: “Throughout 21 years, we have forged a reputation for building quality, characterful homes in great locations and we believe that our award-winning flagship development Empire Works epitomises this.

“And if our newest site in Linthwaite gets passed, we will bring this level of design, workmanship and quality specification to this premium development, too.

“As local builders with a vested interest in the area, we have worked hard to carefully consider the local need for housing and consult nearby residents of the site. By committing to this level of care, I’m sure we will see the same high interest once construction begins as we have experienced at Empire Works so far. We’re looking forward to investing in this great area of Huddersfield.”

The announcement also follows SB Homes’ purchase of the former fire station in Marsden, which is set to be rental accommodation aimed at the over-50s. The development has been named Station House by Marsden locals.

If the development at Linthwaite gets the go-ahead, SB Homes will also call for residents in the village to name the development.