A plasterer breached a court order by shouting through the letter box to the mother of his children.

Sean Siddique, of Lowerhouses Lane in Lowerhouses, pleaded guilty to breaching a non-molestation order.

The order was made to protect his ex-partner last July and banned him from having contact with her or going to her Almondbury home.

But the 31-year-old ignored the order on February 17 when he went round to the address, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court was told.

He was caught shouting at her through the letter box and trying to talk to his children.

Siddique became increasingly agitated when his demands to see them were refused by his ex and she called police, the Huddersfield court heard.

His solicitor Zara Begum said that there had been some contact between the couple and she had arranged for him to see their children.

District Judge Michael Fanning said he needed a report from probation staff before sentencing Siddiq.