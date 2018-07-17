Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A plasterer has won £1 million on the lottery after a strange feeling drove him to buy a ticket - just two minutes before the entry deadline.

Arron Walshaw, who scooped the life-changing amount of money on the Lotto Millionaire Raffle last Wednesday along with his fiancee Ceri Hall, said a “bizarre feeling” he needed to get a ticket came over him as the 7.30pm deadline approached.

Arron, 32, said after arriving at the till, a woman in front spotted he was in a rush and offered him her place on the queue, meaning he got his ticket in with two minutes to spare.

He said: “I asked if she was sure but she was buying beer for her husband and she said, ‘Oh it’s fine, he can wait, he’s only watching the England game, he’s no interest in me at the minute.’”

After the draw, Arron scanned the ticket on the Lottery app. He said: “It pinged up with one, zero, zero, zero, zero, zero, zero. I just thought ‘that’s not real’.

"What does a million look like in figures"

“I couldn’t process it, I thought it must be £10,000 or £100,000. Or I thought it must be a scam like someone’s hacked the phone.”

Ceri, 23, even typed in to Google, ‘What does a million look like in figures’.

It was then that they realised their lives had changed.

“The best reaction was from my brother,” remembered Arron. “When he processed it, he cried.”

Arron and Ceri, who have a baby daughter, say they are not planning to go crazy with their winnings - but it means they can have their dream wedding near Castle Hill, the location of their first date.

They have limited their priorities to “a house, a family car and maybe a holiday.”

“We will both work still,” explained Ceri, whose background is as a hairdresser and a DJ.

Arron sometimes works seven days a week for a local subcontractor and plans to reduce his hours without putting down his trowel altogether.

He said: “It means I can spend time with my daughter. I went out for breakfast with her for the first time yesterday. It was beautiful.”

The family, including their daughter and Arron’s two sons, aged 11 and 5, currently live in a privately rented two bedroom house in Ossett, not far from the Tesco Express where they bought their winning ticket.

Ceri said: “What we wanted to do originally was go into a council house and saving up for a deposit to buy a house and get a mortgage.

“The day after we found out we won we were like, ‘yeah, house.”

“It has secured us in that aspect - for the children.”

The couple plan to get married next year. “It’s been so long coming.” said Ceri.

They became engaged last October after Arron spelt out ‘Ceri Hall will you be mine forever and marry me’ with scrabble tiles during a family holiday.

“It just felt the right moment to do it,” he explained.

Nodding towards the engagement ring glistening on his fiance’s finger, Arron said: “I got it on finance. I’ve only got two payments left now.”

It is fair to say the £1 million win has not quite sunk in yet.