Jobs like this are the stuff or dreams — getting paid to build Lego models.

And such a dream job has appeared at Legoland Discovery.

The job at the Trafford Centre, near Manchester, promises a 'generous salary' for building Lego models.

The job is just one of 24 similar positions in the world; there are more than five times that many trained astronauts.

Jenn McDonough, general manager of Merlin Entertainments which owns Legoland resorts, said: "This is a hugely exciting time at Legoland Discovery Centre Manchester.

"Such is the success of our popular family attraction, that we now need a second master model builder to join the fast-paced and brilliantly creative team here, to provide guests with an even more memorable and fun experience whilst visiting the attraction."

Bosses at intu Trafford Centre's Barton Square attraction are remaining tight lipped about the 'generous salary' for the role, but similar positions elsewhere, including Birmingham's Legoland have offered a wage of £27k.

The role - which is anticipated to attract thousands of applications - is the first opening of its kind in the attraction’s eight year history and will join the existing master model builder Alex Bidolak.

Applicants are encouraged to ‘stand-out’ when registering for the role and to share their creative ideas and designs via social media using the hashtag #masteroflego.

For more details about Legoland, where tickets start from £11.50, visit the website .

