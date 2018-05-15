Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Do you remember Sidney Kaye Shaw?

Born almost 120 years ago in 1898 in Almondbury, he died in 1963 after a long life that included active service and being wounded during the Great War.

Now his grandson Neil Briscoe is on his trail and is hoping to learn more about the relative he adored.

As a youngster Sidney lived at 34 Wormald Street in Almondbury. By the age of 14 with little education he was put to work filling ink wells. It is believed that he became a member of the Territorials, which allowed him to join the army at 17 rather than wait another year to enlist as a regular or be conscripted. His service number was 203734.

In 1915 Sidney joined the 14th (2nd Barnsley) Battalion of the York and Lancaster Regiment, known as the Barnsley Pals.

They spent some time in England training before being assigned to what became 31st Division, one of Lord Kitchener’s new armies. After training the division was assigned to Egypt early in 1916 but only spent a short time there before going to France in March 1916 through Marseilles.

They were assigned to the Albert Offensive. Sidney had his 18th birthday on June 30, 1916. The next day, July 1, was infamously to be the worst in British military history on the first day of the Battle of Albert which heralded the start of the infamous Battle of the Somme. By the end of that first day 19,240 British soldiers had been killed and more than 38,000 more wounded.

They then went on to fight at Ancre. In 1917 they were involved in the Arras offensive and various battles through 1918 around the Somme, Lys and Flanders.

Neil has a copy of his grandfather’s service record which shows that he was wounded when he was shot in the throat. Fortunately the bullet missed arteries and vital blood vessels but the injury was so severe that he never returned to active service.

He also has a copy of the record relating to his grandfather’s Victory Medal, but little else. Other records relating to his military service were held at the War Office warehouse in London and were destroyed by fire in 1940 when it was bombed during the Blitz.

Neil said: “Unfortunately no-one in the family has any more information about his military career. He survived the Great War and went on to have a very successful career at Heywood’s Glass, working first in Newcastle and ending up running the London office. He went from a kid filling ink pots to being one of the managing directors of that company.

“Most important for me, he married a local girl, Gwen Dyson, his childhood sweetheart who lived across the street at number 35. Her father was Ernest Dyson, who was treasurer of Huddersfield Council.”

Sidney and Gwen went on to have two daughters, one being Neil’s mother, Hilary, who is 87. Her elder sister was Pamela.

During World War 2 Sidney was an air raid warden in Newcastle. He died in 1963 when Neil was only seven.

He said: “I have very fond memories of him. I am going to France to visit WWI sites in May. It would be so much more meaningful if I could know more about Sidney’s time in the regiment.”

Can you help Neil fill in the gaps about Sidney? Neil can be contacted on neilbriscoe007@btinternet.com