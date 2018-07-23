Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Posters advertising Leeds United season cards have caused a few raised eyebrows among bemused Huddersfield Town fans after they appeared at Huddersfield railway station.

Town fans branded the outreach work by the Championship club a bit “pointless” and not a little “desperate” as they poured scorn on the marketing campaign.

Fans took to Twitter to have their say.

Andy Kaye said: “They did it last season I seem to remember. Bit naive to advertise a lower quality product for a higher price isn’t it? You can tell we’re the Yorkshire Club, not them! Bless ‘em for trying. It’s tough trying to drive sales when there’s one dominant player in the market they’re in.”

Kevin Saunders added: “Well no point advertising season tickets for Town is there? We sold out months ago.”

Jim Chisem tweeted: “It’s no big deal, but you do wonder whether the people responsible for these kind of decisions have any sense of the importance football plays in our town’s identity. It feels a bit like we’re, ahem, urinating in the wind sometimes.”

Lee Robinson had some sympathy for Leeds, saying: “You can kind of understand it, because it’s the next big city nearest us, and like it or hate it, there are a few Leeds fans who live in Huddersfield, but I think it’s bad advertising given the rivalry between the two, especially given all the ‘home of the Terriers’ branding.”

Leeds fan Nick Morley joked: “The only thing we’ve spent money on all this window.”

Town fan Chris Rowan said: “I think it’s confusing for rail passengers, they may see it from their carriage and disembark at the wrong station. Should be ripped down immediately on this basis.”

And Matt Barrett said the poster “smacks of desperation to me.”

Mirfield councillor Martyn Bolt pointed out that the same adverts had been placed on the back of buses across Kirklees.

The Examiner has approached Leeds United for comment.