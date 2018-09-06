Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are investigating after homemade signs were placed at a park as a warning to dog owners.

Residents in Longwood woke this morning to see three laminated signs placed in and around a children's play area and park off Prospect Road.

The signs say: "There are plenty treats around the park and on the field for your dogs (please help yourselves)

"Happy hunting and enjoy the vets bills. Enough is enough."

Residents now fear that someone has placed poisoned food or something similar in the park.

One resident called them "hate signs" directed at dog owners.

One dog owner told the Examiner said: "This area is used by children which is more concering. If they have placed 'treats' it hasn't been properly thought out."

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Dog owners and residents took to social media to voice their fears.

Kate McGunnigle, whose mum lives on Prospect Road, said: "This is disgusting. There's some sick people in the world."

Others said they could understand why someone would be so angry to create the signs.

"I don't agree with it," said one man. "But I'm guessing people ain't cleaning up after their dogs. Looks like people have had enough."

Another resident said: "That park is really bad and you can't get in without stepping in dog poo. It's on the kids' playing field and everywhere. I think people have had enough."

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said the signs had been reported to them on Thursday morning this week.

The spokesman confirmed officers were investigating. The spokesman said the caller had expressed concern that someone had placed poison in an area used by children.