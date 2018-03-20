The video will start in 8 Cancel

West Yorkshire Police has admitted it has failed to keep track of 10 sexual offenders registered as living within the force area.

And of these 10 wanted offenders, three are known to be living abroad.

Four of these offenders have been wanted for more than a year, according to a report by Sky News .

The report found that that 485 registered sex offenders, including rapists and paedophiles, were wanted by the 41 UK police forces who responded to Sky News's request for figures.

Neighbouring Greater Manchester Police said the whereabouts of 19 registered sex offenders were unknown and that one offender has been missed for more than 11 years.

Meanwhile South Yorkshire Police admitted it had lost track of 10 sex offenders on its register.

Their offences include rape and sexual assaults against women and children.

Four police forces did not respond to Sky News's Freedom of Information request.

The forces declined to release the names of the wanted offenders claiming it would breach the Data Protection Act.

The Examiner has contacted West Yorkshire Police for a response.