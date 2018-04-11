Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police say the culprit behind a laser that was pointed at a helicopter could have caused a serious accident.

Calderdale police are investigating after a blue coloured laser was aimed at helicopter as it flew over Ripponden at 8.35pm last Thursday (April 5).

It was a passenger helicopter was flying over the village.

The Valleys police said: “The blue laser is far stronger and more dangerous than the green laser and while this type of incident is rare it could have resulted in a serious accident.

“If you have any information as to who may have been responsible, please ring 101 and quote reference 13180160285.”

Lasers or similar lights shone at pilots can cause vision problems for pilots flying in the dark.