Police investigators and the ambulance service attended an incident at a Huddersfield archery club this morning (Friday).
At least one ambulance and two police vehicles were spotted at Valley Bowmen of Huddersfield archery range at around 7.45am.
Investigations appeared to be focused around a spot on the edge of a field.
An eyewitness has said a man was found hanged while others have described a white sheet with something underneath it.
The archery club is in Knowle Lane which links Meltham to Honley.
The road remains fully open and no police cordon is in effect.
This is a breaking news story and we will bring you the latest updates, including travel reports, as and when we get them.
If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .
Everything we know so far
Here is a round-up of everything we know so far about the tragedy at the Valley Bowmen of Huddersfield archery club.
Police confirm body of man in his 50s found
West Yorkshire Police have release a statement confirming the body of a man in his 50s was discovered at Valley Bowmen of Huddersfield archery club this morning.
Statement in full:
Police were called today (22 June) at 5:53am to a concern for safety in Knowle Lane, Meltham.
Officers attended and discovered a body of a man in his 50s.
There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances and a file has been prepared for the coroner.
Report of man found hanged
We have received one report from a member of the public that a man was found hanged at the archery range this morning.
Others have reported seeing a white sheet with something underneath it as police continue their investigations.
More on this when we get it.
Investigations ongoing
Police are still at the archery club investigating.
Plain clothes police on the scene
Our reporter on the scene, Andy Robinson, says plain clothes police have arrived at the archery club. A crime scene investigation van is already present.
Secretary of the archery club "shocked"
Paul McGuire secretary of the archery club has arrived at the scene and spoken to police officers. They haven’t given him any details but he’s shocked nonetheless.
He said: “I locked up the gate at 9pm last night. I got a call this morning from one of the members to say there was a police incident at the field and police were not letting anybody in. Obviously I’m shocked. I came up here straight away.”
Something under a white sheet
Witnesses have messaged us to say they have seen a white sheet with something underneath it on the edge of a field.