Police investigators and the ambulance service attended an incident at a Huddersfield archery club this morning (Friday).

At least one ambulance and two police vehicles were spotted at Valley Bowmen of Huddersfield archery range at around 7.45am.

Investigations appeared to be focused around a spot on the edge of a field.

An eyewitness has said a man was found hanged while others have described a white sheet with something underneath it.

The archery club is in Knowle Lane which links Meltham to Honley.

The road remains fully open and no police cordon is in effect.

This is a breaking news story and we will bring you the latest updates, including travel reports, as and when we get them.

