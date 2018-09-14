Police officers and the ambulance service were called to deal with a two-car crash which partially blocked a busy junction.
The emergency services were called to Newsome Road with its junction with Kings Mill Lane just after 1.30pm on Friday.
They were alerted to the incident by a 999 call.
A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said no-one had been seriously injured.
A woman who was driving a Range Rover, and a man who was driving a Vauxhall, suffered minor whiplash-type injuries as a result of the airbags deploying. Both were checked over by ambulance crews.
The roads were partially blocked for a short time as police awaited for recovery vehicles to arrive at the scene.
Kirklees Highways sent out a team to make the traffic light post safe which had been damaged when it was struck by the Vauxhall car.
On Wednesday morning this week a police car and a black Hyundai collided on Newsome Road near to the junction of Stile Common Road.
West Yorkshire Police said the Hyundai driver was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.
Two police officers were unhurt.