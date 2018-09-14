Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police officers and the ambulance service were called to deal with a two-car crash which partially blocked a busy junction.

The emergency services were called to Newsome Road with its junction with Kings Mill Lane just after 1.30pm on Friday.

They were alerted to the incident by a 999 call.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said no-one had been seriously injured.

A woman who was driving a Range Rover, and a man who was driving a Vauxhall, suffered minor whiplash-type injuries as a result of the airbags deploying. Both were checked over by ambulance crews.

The roads were partially blocked for a short time as police awaited for recovery vehicles to arrive at the scene.

Kirklees Highways sent out a team to make the traffic light post safe which had been damaged when it was struck by the Vauxhall car.

On Wednesday morning this week a police car and a black Hyundai collided on Newsome Road near to the junction of Stile Common Road.

(Image: West Yorkshire Police)

West Yorkshire Police said the Hyundai driver was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

Two police officers were unhurt.