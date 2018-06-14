Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have appealed for witnesses – and dash cam footage – after a man was killed in a crash in Dewsbury last night.

The man, who was in his 30s and believed to come from Ravensthorpe , was driving a blue Toyota Yaris which overturned in Thornhill Road.

Police, paramedics and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance were called to the scene at 9.25pm.

Police say the Yaris was in collision with a white Toyota Auris.

The driver of the Yaris was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the other car was unhurt.

Sgt Carl Quinn, of West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: “Whilst a number of witnesses have already come forward I would appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident, who may have seen either vehicle prior to the collision, or who witnessed the collision itself to speak to the police.

“I would also be interested in speaking to anyone who may have dash cam footage showing either vehicle prior to the incident.

“Our enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are continuing.”

Anyone with any information should contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 using the reference 13180287319. Information can also be given over the 101 Live Chat facility on the force website.