Police are appealing for information to trace a missing Huddersfield man who they have concerns for.

Kirklees CID would like to speak to anyone who has seen or has information about Anthony Clyde Secker, 50.

Mr Secker was last seen in the Santander bank in Huddersfield at about 11.20am today.

He is described as 5ft 9in to 5ft 10in tall and of average build with blondish hair.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded waterproof puffa style jacket, dark blue jeans, bright blue Adidas trainers and was carrying a small black Adidas holdall.

Det Insp Lee Donnelly, of Kirklees CID, said: “We have growing concerns for Anthony’s well-being and have a dedicated team of officers searching for him currently.

“He is known to frequent the Dewsbury and Huddersfield areas and I would ask anyone who may have seen him or has any information about his whereabouts, no matter how small or seemingly insignificant, to get in touch.”

He added: “We know Anthony left the bank on King Street shortly after 11.20am and I would also like anyone who may have seen a man matching his description walking around the town centre to get in touch to help us build a better picture of Mr Secker’s movements.

“Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Kirklees CID on 101 referencing police log 0620 of 19 February.”