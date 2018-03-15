Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman is fighting for her life after she was hit by a car in Batley .

The 56-year-old pedestrian was struck by a Skoda Fabia as it reversed down Brookroyd Lane on Tuesday (March 13).

The woman suffered serious injuries to her head and ankle .

Police confirmed on Tuesday her condition remained critical.

It happened at 12.42pm on Brookroyd Lane at its junction with Brookroyd View.

Now police are appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any witnesses to the incident are asked to call the Major Collision and Enquiry Team on 101 quoting log 799 of Tuesday March 13.