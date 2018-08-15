Police are carrying out a search in Birkby after a woman out walking her dog found a bullet on a footpath.
Residents in Birkby reported hearing what sounded like gunshots on Monday night but it is thought nothing was reported to police.
The woman walking on a footpath between Macaulay Road and Birkby Lodge Road found the bullet and alerted police.
Officers are now on the scene and searches are underway.
A source told the Examiner that it was thought police had found a second bullet during fingertip searches of the area.
We have asked West Yorkshire Police for a statement on what has happened and will have more updates as we get them. A reporter has gone to the scene.
Detectives found shotgun cartridges
Kirklees detectives have said they have found three “items” during their fingertip search of the area where suspected shotgun cartridges were spotted by a dog walker.
Detective Inspector, Mark Atkinson of Kirklees CID said: “We are now aware that loud bangs were heard in the immediate vicinity during Monday evening and into the early hours of Tuesday 14th August.
“We are currently examining the casing found today and three items have been recovered so far.”
We have asked West Yorkshire Police for a statement on what’s happened, and we should have a statement from Kirklees CID shortly.
Latest video from the scene. It’s a near a new housing estate that’s still under construction. Some of the houses down there aren’t occupied yet.
Police speaking to local residents
Nick, our reporter on the scene, says police are carrying out house-to-house enquiries right now.
Lots of families live nearby
The woman who found the bullet has spoken to the Examiner and says she was shocked at what she found. Lots of families live in the area.
She said she heard what sounded like gunshots on Monday night or in the early hours of Tuesday but wasn’t sure of what they were so didn’t ring police.
Residents heard 'gunshots'
Residents reported what sounded like gunshots on Monday night.