Police are carrying out a search in Birkby after a woman out walking her dog found a bullet on a footpath.

Residents in Birkby reported hearing what sounded like gunshots on Monday night but it is thought nothing was reported to police.

The woman walking on a footpath between Macaulay Road and Birkby Lodge Road found the bullet and alerted police.

Officers are now on the scene and searches are underway.

A source told the Examiner that it was thought police had found a second bullet during fingertip searches of the area.

We have asked West Yorkshire Police for a statement on what has happened and will have more updates as we get them. A reporter has gone to the scene.

