A man yelled ‘they’ve got a gun and want to kill me’ as he was seriously injured in a horror attack within hospital grounds.

Blood was left smeared on the entrance doors at the BMI Huddersfield Hospital in Birkby following the attack on a man in the car park of the private hospital - the latest outbreak of violence to hit the town in recent months.

Police said the victim suffered a number of injuries - including hand injuries - after he was assaulted just after midnight on Wednesday.

The attack was described as “targeted” by police who said they were called to reports of an “altercation” in the grounds of the hospital.

Police cordoned off the scene as they searched the grounds and examined bloodstains at least two locations: on the hospital doors and on the pavement at the hospital entrance on Birkby Hall Road.

‘They have a gun and they want to kill me’

One resident told the Examiner that they heard a man “screaming for help” and shouting that someone had a gun.

The Birkby resident said: “(It) started at around 11.55 last night. Two cars crashed. One man got shot and (was) screaming ‘they have a gun and they want to kill me’. He was screaming for help. Awful.”

Another Birkby resident claimed to have heard “two or three shots” at around 7.15pm but police said: “At this time there is no evidence of guns involved.”

One report suggested the victim may have been stabbed or slashed and had been banging on the hospital doors after being attacked.

A Force spokesman said: “Detectives in Huddersfield are investigating after a man was assaulted in the car park of a private hospital in the town.

“Police received a number of reports from 12.02am this morning (Wednesday, 22 August) in relation to an altercation in the grounds of the BMI Huddersfield Hospital on Birkby Hall Road, Huddersfield.

“While officers were en-route to the scene, police were made aware that a man with a number of injuries had arrived at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

“We would like to hear from anyone with information."

“The man remains in hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries to his hand.”

A police cordon remained at the hospital which closed for the day as police carried out searches of the grounds.

Det Insp Mark Atkinson of Kirklees District CID said: “Our enquiries are in their early stages but it appears that this was a targeted attack. Neighbourhood officers will be carrying out reassurance patrols in the area.

“We would like to hear from anyone with information about the circumstances of what has happened or those involved.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Kirklees District CID via 101, quoting crime reference 13180417259. Information can also be given via the 101 Live Chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The attack in the hospital grounds follows several incidents including a shooting in Arnold Street at Birkby on Friday June 8. A local man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with that incident.

Earlier this month armed police were called to Blacker Road at Birkby after reports of shots being fired. No-one was injured.

There were also reports of a shots fired on Ruskin Grove at Sheepridge on August 8 and on Great Northern Street during Huddersfield Carnival on July 14. Several arrests have been made.