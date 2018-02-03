Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news blog.
We have received reports this afternoon (Saturday) of a potentially serious incident at the Kingsgate Shopping Centre in Huddersfield.
One shopper posted on Facebook about being "locked in" - though the centre appears to be trading as normal.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirmed they were dealing with an incident at the shopping centre and would provide more information as soon as they could.
A spokeswoman for the Kingsgate centre also said an incident was being dealt with but she could not comment further at this stage.
A reporter and a photographer have been at the scene.
No arrests made - SUMMARY
Here’s what we know (sadly not very much at the moment):
- Shoppers and traders saw a group of men, one of which was wielding a machete, run through Kingsgate Shopping Centre at around 3.30pm this afternoon
- The men went into House of Fraser and down into the car park area below
- There are reports the men went over to a car in the car wash area and a confrontation ensued
- Police carrying tasers were called to the scene and have been conducting enquiries and gathering evidence around a smashed window
- An inspector has described it as “a bit of a melee”and that it is being treated as a public order offence
- Several youths were spoken to but no arrests have been made
- No victims have come forward and it’s not thought there have been any injured parties
Some didn't bat an eyelid
Some were unaware of what went on. And others didn’t bat an eyelid.
Incident in the car wash area
Here’s some more from our reporter at the scene.
Coming up to closing time
Kingsgate is due to close in less than 10 minutes. We understand the incident being investigated by police happened a couple of hours ago.
A gang of youths apparently ran through House of Fraser and into the car wash area in the car park, and there may have been some kind of confrontation.
It is understood at least one of the youths was carrying a machete.
Police in the car park
There are also police officers in the car park. We understand that whatever has happened was over almost as quickly as it began.
Many traders and staff in the shops were unaware that anything had happened, it seems.
Police scene
There is a police crime scene at the Kingsgate centre. We’re still waiting for a statement from West Yorkshire Police to shed more light on what’s happened.
We have no reason to believe anyone was hurt at this stage.
Police on the scene
Police are on the scene at the Kingsgate centre and we’ll have a picture shortly from our photographer.
Closing time at the Kingsgate on a Saturday is 5.30pm.
Everyone is safe
We’d like to stress that the Kingsgate is open as normal and everyone is safe.
We’re trying to get more information about what happened. Looks like a gang of youths ran through the centre earlier this afternoon.
Latest from Kingsgate
This is a tweet from our reporter Susie. She’s trying to find out what’s happened.
Youths with machete
Our reporter Susie Beever is on the scene and the Kingsgate centre is operating as normal.
What we understand is that a gang of youths ran through the centre about two hours ago, one reportedly brandishing a machete.
It seems the incident was quickly dealt with and police are investigating.
We are hoping for a statement from police and Kingsgate shortly.
No need for panic or concern
We have had it confirmed that an incident has occurred by both West Yorkshire Police and the Kingsgate Centre, however the Kingsgate centre is operating as normal.
There is no need for any panic, and we are assured the incident is over.