Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news blog.

We have received reports this afternoon (Saturday) of a potentially serious incident at the Kingsgate Shopping Centre in Huddersfield.

One shopper posted on Facebook about being "locked in" - though the centre appears to be trading as normal.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirmed they were dealing with an incident at the shopping centre and would provide more information as soon as they could.

A spokeswoman for the Kingsgate centre also said an incident was being dealt with but she could not comment further at this stage.

A reporter and a photographer have been at the scene.

