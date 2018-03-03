Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police and paramedics were called to a house in Dewsbury following reports of a sudden death.

Emergency services attended at the house in Castle Mount in Thornhill at 1.16pm on Saturday.

It is understood the body of a woman, thought to be in her 30s, was found at the address.

Police remain outside the house as investigations get underway.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are attending at an address on Castle Mount in Thornhill, Dewsbury, following a report of a sudden death.

“Officers were called to the location at about 13.16 on Saturday by paramedics after a woman’s body was found.

“Enquiries are ongoing to determine the nature of the death and whether there are any suspicious circumstances.”

A single police car was parked in the road outside.