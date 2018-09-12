Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A police car on a blue light collided with another car on a busy commuter route in Huddersfield this morning (Weds).

The car was carrying two police officers when it was involved in the crash with a black Hyundai on Newsome Road, Newsome , during the rush hour.

The collision led to part of the road being shut for over an hour.

West Yorkshire Police have said the two officers were unhurt although the man driving the Hyundai was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

A spokesperson said: "At 8.41am this morning a police vehicle was involved in a road traffic collision with a car on Newsome Road in Huddersfield near to the junction of Stile Common road.

"The officers were attending a blue light emergency call when it happened.

"The driver of the black Hyundai has gone to hospital as a precaution while the two police officers were unhurt.

"The road reopened at 9.50am."

Initial enquiries are ongoing into the collision.