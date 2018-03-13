Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A car crashed after it was chased by police in Huddersfield and then police arrested the driver as he tried to run away.

The dramatic scenes in Birkby were witnessed at around 10pm last night when it is believed the driver took drastic steps to evade police and mounted the pavement on Miln Road as police blocked the junction with Saint John’s Road.

But after driving 100ft up a pavement alongside Smoker’s Corner the car crashed into a metal bollard and stopped.

The driver then tried to flee on foot but was caught by police.

Around five or six marked police cars were on the scene which was witnessed by many residents who rushed to see what had happened.

Eyewitnesses told how police blocked part of Saint John’s Road at the Miln Road junction.

One said: “I heard a loud noise and looked out and saw loads of flashing lights from police cars. It looked like a car had mounted the pavement and crashed into a bollard.

“The driver tried to leg it but police got him and put him in the back of a car.”

Other motorists were also caught up in to the drama.

One woman driver, who asked not to be named, said: “I was driving down Edgerton Road from the motorway and turned right onto Edgerton Grove Road towards the roundabout when the car being chased, a Corsa I think, zoomed past and I was forced to go off the road onto the pavement.”

The woman said the car was followed by around five or six police cars.

She continued: “They had their sirens blaring and went through the red lights straight down Blacker Road then another police car came from behind a few seconds later and went down new North Road.”

Police are yet to comment on the incident.