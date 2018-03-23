Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police decided not to arrest a man wanted on a warrant for over a year because he was too frail.

Perry Booth was last year charged with a racially-aggravated public order offence.

The alleged incident happened while he was trying to rent a flat in Dewsbury.

When he was unimpressed with the costs given to him by an estate agent he allegedly made racist comments.

Booth had been due to appear at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court for the first time on January 18 last year to answer a plea to the charge.

When he failed to show up a warrant without bail was executed for his arrest and this had been outstanding for over a year.

Today (March 22) magistrates were asked by Hertfordshire Constabulary to withdraw the warrant.

They were told that police went to Booth’s home and decided that it was not appropriate to arrest him.

He was described as having serious complications to his internal organs and an oxygen ventilator to assist him.

Booth said he was willing to come to court by himself and magistrates agreed to withdraw the warrant.

They adjourned his case until April 16 when he will be expected to attend.