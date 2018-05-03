Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man arrested over his drunken behaviour at Dewsbury Bus Station has appeared in court.

Police were called over the incident on March 20, Kirklees magistrates were told.

Andrew Sykes pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in public when he appeared at the Huddersfield court from custody.

He denies additional charges of assaulting a constable in the execution of his duty and criminal damage to a police cell.

This allegedly happened during the 39-year-old’s arrest and detention.

Sykes, of Foxroyd Lane in Thornhill, disputes making any physical contact with the officer.

Magistrates were told that CCTV footage from the police cells as well as body worn cameras belonging to the officers will be used as evidence during the trial.

This will take place at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on July 16.