Two men have been charged with serious offences after a firearms incident in Mirfield.

Armed police were called to Water Royd Lane at 2.30pm last Wednesday afternoon after witnesses reported seeing one of the suspects carrying a gun and a worker was then attacked at a barber’s shop.

The name of the barber’s has not been disclosed by police but residents said they believed the incident happened at Pyramids Hair Design which was shut for the rest of Wednesday and all day on Thursday.

Police have confirmed that Liam McCarthy, 29, and Nathan McCarthy, 31, both of Shill Bank Lane, Mirfield, were arrested in Filey in North Yorkshire.

A West Yorkshire police spokeswoman said: “The incident happened at a business premises on Water Royd Lane on 11 July, where a 44-year-old man was threatened with a handgun and then assaulted.

“Nathan McCarthy was charged with possession of imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault and making a threat to kill.

“Liam McCarthy was charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault.”

They were due to appear before Kirklees Magistrates this morning.

The victim was taken to hospital suffering from head injuries but was not thought to be badly hurt.