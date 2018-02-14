Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A florist has called for more police action in Mirfield after three shops and businesses were broken into on the same night.

Flowers at 180, JB Hair Design and The Office wine bar were all raided on Saturday night.

Cate Wood, 46, who runs Flowers at 180 on Huddersfield Road, said: “It’s just really worrying that the crime rate in Mirfield is going through the roof.

“We’ve just done our fourth year and the only thing that’s happened before is that someone shot at our window with a BB gun and chipped it a little. We’ve never been broken into before.

“I feel frustrated, as does the rest of the community, that there is zero police presence in Mirfield and that includes community officers.

“The CCTV that we have is really thin on the ground in Mirfield. It’s something that business owners are talking about at the moment.

“There’s simply not enough being done to help us keep safe.

“When I first took the shop on we were visited regularly by the community officers. They have now vanished and crime has spiked in the area. You don’t have to be a genius to work it out. They can smash our windows but they can’t break our spirit.”

Mirfield Tory councillor Martyn Bolt has been aware of concerns about rising crime in Mirfield for some time.

By coincidence he announced at the weekend that he had organised a public meeting in the town to be attended by West Yorkshire’s police and crime commissioner Mark Burns-Williamson and Kirklees police commander Chief Supt Steve Cotter.

The meeting will be at the Salvation Army HQ in Huddersfield Road on March 5.

Clr Bolt said: “The police have issued a statement last week saying that they were aware of a gang from Bradford had targeted the area.

“Lack of police resources in the area is a concern and as for the concerns about CCTV I took a delegation to the CCTV centre in Huddersfield which proved very useful.”

Mirfield has been a target for organised gangs in the last couple of months with reports of Hanoi-style burglaries – where thieves break into homes and steal the keys to high-performance cars before driving off in them.

Police have appealed for information over the three town centre raids.

A spokesman said: “Each of the properties affected suffered damage as suspects forced entry through doors and windows. Property was taken the premises including cash box, hairdressing appliances and some mobile phones.

“Enquiries are ongoing into each incident and police are appealing for anyone with any information to come forward to assist with the ongoing investigation.”

A crime prevention event has been arranged for Saturday, February 17 between 11am and 2pm to give our safety advice in the areas of Beechwood Road, Parkfield Crescent and Blakehall Road.

This event will be specifically looking at crime prevention around home burglaries and thefts of vehicles with PCSOs paired with cadet officers and special constables speaking to the public and going house to house.

Sgt Jo Flexney, of Dewsbury and Mirfield Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Following this series of incidents over the weekend, I would like to reassure the public that we take all reports of crimes very seriously and are currently investigating all incidents, including CCTV enquiries.

“We have two dedicated PCSOs and a PC who carry out high visibility patrols in the area and they have been conducting enquiries following the burglaries, ensuring any available CCTV and evidence is captured.

“We have a crime prevention event which has been planned to provide safety advice to residents and also raise awareness about burglaries and simple preventative measures they can do to secure their homes and belongings.”

Anyone with any information on the three raids should ring police on 101 quoting crime reference number 13180069988 or information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.