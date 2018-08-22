Welcome to the Examiner's breaking news blog.

There is an ongoing police incident in Birkby this morning (Weds).

West Yorkshire Police are at Birkby Hall Road and have closed access to Huddersfield BMI Hospital. Patients have received calls from hospital staff telling them not to come in for appointments.

A police spokesperson said a man was injured following an attack outside the hospital at around midnight last night.

Stay with us as we bring you the latest from the scene.

