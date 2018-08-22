Welcome to the Examiner's breaking news blog.
There is an ongoing police incident in Birkby this morning (Weds).
West Yorkshire Police are at Birkby Hall Road and have closed access to Huddersfield BMI Hospital. Patients have received calls from hospital staff telling them not to come in for appointments.
A police spokesperson said a man was injured following an attack outside the hospital at around midnight last night.
Update from BMI Hospital
The hospital has posted an update on Facebook:
The police have now concluded their on-site investigations and we will be open again tomorrow morning. We’ve spoken with patients affected and would like to thank them for bearing with us while we made the calls we needed to and rearranged staffing, consultants, theatre and ward availability.
Huddersfield is a great community and seeing the response of our police and our colleagues, and the understanding of our patients, has really underlined that.
The events took place outside the hospital and did not involve our patients or staff, however we support the police’s appeal for information and extend our thoughts to all affected by the incident.
Detectives are 'examining the blood'
Door-to-door enquiries
Our reporter says plain clothes officers have been carrying out house-to-house enquiries in Birkby following last night’s attack.
Crime scene investigators arrive
Search is taking place
More officers have arrived at the hospital on Birkby Hall Road and searches are being carried out in connection with last night’s attack.
This was the gruesome sight at the hospital doors which are all cordoned off this morning.
More police officers have now arrived at the scene and investigations are ongoing.
Latest from the scene
Reporter Andrew is live again at the scene.
First picture of hospital doors smeared in blood
This is the dramatic scene at the entrance to the Huddersfield Hospital this morning.
Hospital doors "covered in blood"
Photographs taken at the scene have suggested there are signs of blood on the hospital’s doors.
Information for patients
Here’s what you can do if you were due to attend an appointment at the Huddersfield Hospital today.
Just to stress - there is no suggestion that this assault is anything to do with the hospital, merely that it happened outside.
Man was "screaming for help"
A Birkby resident has said she heard people screaming “they’ve got a gun” shortly just before the incident at around midnight last night.
The woman, who did not want to be named, told us: “[It] started at around 11.55 last night. Two cars crashed. One man got shot and [was] screaming ‘they have a gun and they want to kill me’. He was screaming for help. Awful.”
What we know so far
Here’s the story detailing what we know so far.
Detective reassuring public
There is no danger to the wider public, according to police. They have described the attack as “targeted”.
Detective Inspector Mark Atkinson, of Kirklees District CID, said:
“Our enquiries are in their early stages but it appears that this was a targeted attack. Neighbourhood officers will be carrying out reassurance patrols in the area. We would like to hear from anyone with information about the circumstances of what has happened or those involved.”
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Kirklees District CID via 101, quoting crime reference 13180417259. Information can also be given via the 101 Live Chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. you can also give information anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Police say it's a "targeted attack"
We now have a statement from West Yorkshire Police, who have said the attack was targeted.
A spokesman said: “Detectives in Huddersfield are investigating after a man was assaulted in the car park of a private hospital in the town.
“Police received a number of reports from 12.02am this morning (Wednesday, 22 August) in relation to an altercation in the grounds of the BMI Huddersfield Hospital on Birkby Hall Road, Huddersfield. While officers were en-route to the scene, police were made aware that a man with a number of injuries had arrived at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.
“The man remains in hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries to his hand. A police scene is in place in a car park of the BMI hospital.”
Resident heard "shotgun" noises
One Birkby resident said he heard shotgun sounds last night.
He said: “We were sat out in the garden around 7.15[pm] and there was 2 or 3 shots which were different to any fireworks I’ve ever seen.”
Breaking: Man 'seriously injured' following attack
This is what police have told reporter Andrew Robinson who is at the scene:
Hospital hopes to reopen tomorrow
The hospital, which was formerly the Nuffield, is a privately-run one owned by BMI Healthcare.
A spokesman for BMI said: “We can confirm that the hospital is temporarily closed while the police investigate an incident which took place outside the hospital. We hope to reopen again tomorrow and have been in touch with patients who were due to attend.”
"Blood on pavement and wall" by the hospital
Our reporter says there are traces of what appears to be blood seen on the street at the entrance to the hospital:
Reporter Andrew Robinson is at Birkby Hall Road. Here are some pictures showing the police cordon, which has been up since around midnight according to officers.
Road is cordoned off
Birkby Hall Road is cordoned off.
A witness told the Examiner it was “crawling with police” when she went past at 7.30 this morning.
As we said, we have contacted West Yorkshire Police who have said they are aware of an incident and will be releasing more information as soon as they can.
Patients called to have appointments cancelled
One patient told us how the hospital rang early this morning to cancel his appointment.
He told us: “They rang at about 8am saying police had closed the hospital due to something going on. They wouldn’t say what.
“I was due to be in for 9am so it’s all very last minute. It’s not been re-arranged - they just said they’d be in touch.”
Hospital closed until tomorrow
Huddesrfield BMI Hospital will be closed until tomorrow morning. Here is a statement issued by the hospital:
“Due to a major incident, the Huddersfield BMI Hospital will be closed until 7am on Thursday August 23. If you have an urgent clinical query, please call our switchboard on 07824450975.”