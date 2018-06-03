Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police closed a road into Halifax town centre early on Sunday after a man was seen on the wrong side of North Bridge.

West Yorkshire Police duty inspector Mark Birkett said the incident began at 7.57am following several calls from concerned members of the public.

He said: “We were told there was a white man in his 30s on the wrong side of the railings. Officers attended and put a cordon in place to prevent traffic going past.

“Fortunately officers were able to talk the man back onto the right side of the railings and he was then taken to hospital for a check up and the road was reopened a few minutes later.”

North Bridge dates back to the 19th century and was originally made of cast iron.

For those in distress The Samaritans are available 24 hours a day on 116 123.