A GUN was seized from a house in Birkby during a series of raids by armed police across Huddersfield.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed the weapon was found at an address on Hops Drive during raids on Friday night.

Officers initially attended a house on Quarmby Road in Quarmby at 6.35pm following reports of threats being made in a domestic-related incident.

No arrest was carried out there, and police are continuing to search for a man in relation to that alleged offence.

Armed officers were also later seen surrounding a house in Birkby, where a weapon was found and seized.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said “an air weapon was seized” from the house, adding that no arrests were made.

Meanwhile, enquiries at a house on Smiths Avenue in Marsh resulted in two men being arrested on suspicion of intent to supply a Class B drug.

The spokesman was unable to confirm whether the men had since been charged or released.

Officers were also called later that evening to Reinwood Road in Lindley following reports of shots being fired. They found a car which had been damaged in the disturbance, but no further arrests were made.

The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police via 101 quoting log 1533 of Friday, April 6.