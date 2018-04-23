The video will start in 8 Cancel

Neighbours have spoken of their shock at finding a large number of police officers responding to a serious incident on a quiet village lane.

Police have confirmed they were responding to a serious incident where a 27-year-old man was found in a ‘serious condition’ at a property on Upperthong Lane, Holmfirth.

The incident took place in a building behind artist Ashley Jackson’s gallery and shop.

Mr Jackson, a renowned Yorkshire landscape painter, said: “Everything seemed to be over when I arrived. I didn’t see anything at all and I’m usually inquisitive but I didn’t see anything.”

Another neighbour, who didn’t want to be named, said: “I was in bed and I just saw an ambulance and a friend texted me about what was going on up the road.”

And another neighbour said: “My mum told me something had gone on so I came to have a look but I don’t know what’s happened.”

Police earlier released a statement which said: “Police were called at 8.14am this morning to reports that a 27-year-old man had been found in a serious condition at an address on Upperthong Lane in Holmfirth.

“Ambulance crews were called to the scene and enquiries are currently ongoing to establish the nature of the incident.”