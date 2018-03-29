The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police have confirmed that a man injured in Huddersfield town centre early today had been stabbed.

Officers were called to Queen Street near to the Tokyo nightclub at 4.30am to reports a man had been injured.

They found a man in his 20s who was taken to hospital. His injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

Police said the man suffered injuries “consistent with being caused by a knife.”

A 19-year-old man was arrested and remained in police custody tonight.

A large area of Queen Street, from Queensgate, opposite the University of Huddersfield, was cordoned off while investigations got underway.

A spokesman for Tokyo stressed that the club was not involved in what happened.

A spokesman said the club’s head doorman spotted “suspicious activity” further down the street and reported it to police via the town centre security system.