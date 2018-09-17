Police officers have cordoned off an alleyway in Huddersfield town centre this morning following reports of a serious sexual assault.

The report was made in the early hours of this morning.

Chancery Lane was cordoned off at both the Cloth Hall Street and Westgate ends as police carried out their investigations into the report.

West Yorkshire Police have said that their enquiries are ongoing.

