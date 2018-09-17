Police officers have cordoned off an alleyway in Huddersfield town centre this morning following reports of a serious sexual assault.
The report was made in the early hours of this morning.
Chancery Lane was cordoned off at both the Cloth Hall Street and Westgate ends as police carried out their investigations into the report.
West Yorkshire Police have said that their enquiries are ongoing.
Missing boy:
Police are concerned for the welfare of a 16-year-old boy who has gone missing from his home in Huddersfield.
Eli Jones, also known as Eli Child, was last seen in the Fixby area at 1.30am on Wednesday, 29 August.
He is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, of medium build, with short, light brown hair and hazel coloured eyes. It’s not known what he was wearing at the time he went missing.
Extensive enquiries have been made since Eli was reported missing but there have so been no further confirmed sightings of him in the Huddersfield area.
Anyone who has seen Eli or with information about his movements or current whereabouts is asked to call Kirklees District CID via 101, quoting log 832 of 29/08.
Stabbing update:
Det Insp Damian Simpson, of Kirklees District CID, said about the stabbing of a 17-year-old lad yesterday in Sheepridge: “At this time, the motive for this attack is unclear but it is currently being treated as an isolated incident.
“The offence happened in a built-up, residential area during the late afternoon and we are sure that there will have been people in the area who will have witnessed some part of this incident.
“We would urge anyone who has seen or heard anything that they believe could be connected to please call us.
“We would also ask for anyone who was driving in the area at the time and who may have dash-cam footage of the incident to please get in contact, even if they don’t recall witnessing any unusual activity.”
Information can be given to Kirklees District via 101, quoting crime reference 13180462386 or by using the 101 Live Chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. Details can also be given anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.
Officers from the neighbourhood policing team will be carrying out increased patrols in the area to provide reassurance and address any concerns that local residents may have following this incident.
Stabbing incident:
A teenage boy was seriously injured in a stabbing incident yesterday afternoon.
The offence happened at around 5pm on Bradley Boulevard in the Sheepridge area of Huddersfield.
Police say three men got out of a dark-coloured BMW on Sheepridge Grove and chased the 17-year-old victim for a short time before one of the men stabbed him in the back.
The victim was taken to hospital where he continues to be treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.
The suspects are described as wearing all black clothing and black balaclavas.
Town centre "feels unsafe"
Full view of crime scene
Reporter Andrew Robinson says the whole of Chancery Lane, which bisects the buildings between Westgate and Cloth Hall Street, has been taped off:
Video from the scene
Reports of rape
A person was reportedly raped on Chancery Lane in the early hours of this morning. Police have not confirmed whether this was a man or woman.
Pictures from the scene
Police statement
This is the full statement we have been given by West Yorkshire Police:
Detectives are investigating following a report of a serious sexual assault in Huddersfield town centre in the early hours of this morning (Monday, 17 September). Enquiries are in their early stages.
Information currently is scant but we will keep you updated.